Denmark Beer Market Insights 2012 - New Market Report Now Available

Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This report comprises of high level market research data on the Denmark beer industry, published by Canadean. The report covers total market (on- and off-premise) and includes valuable insight and analysis on beer market trends, brands, brewers, packaging, distribution channels, market valuation and pricing.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The tax increase on cider in August 2010 continues to depress the category and sales in 2011 have fallen steeply once again in both the on and the off-premise markets. This will have prompted some drinkers to return to the beer category but many cider drinkers seem to have migrated to the premium packaged spirit or FAB market which has returned to growth. The cider boom in Denmark has proven to be short lived.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Since the can ban was lifted in September 2002, the Danish beer market has seen a surge in the penetration of cans. Helped by a combination of novelty and convenience, cans have proved very popular with Danish consumers. 2011 has however seen the rise of cans in the beer market slow to a trickle - production figures have even recorded a small loss. There were three main factors behind this, a price rise on cans in, intense price promotional activity on 33cl returnable bottles and the continued decline of the convenience channel where cans dominate.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The Denmark Beer Market Insight report is designed for clients needing a quality in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Beer market. The report provides a much more granular and detailed data set than our competitors. All data has been researched, brand upwards, by an experienced 'on-the-ground' industry analyst who conducts face-to-face interviews with key producers, leading companies in allied industries, distributors and retailers.
Key Features and Benefits
This report provides readers with an excellent way of gaining a thorough understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Denmark Beer industry. Data includes volumes from 2007 to 2011 plus forecasts for 2012, enabling historical and current trend analysis.
This report provides readers with in-depth market segmentation: mainstream, premium, super premium, discount, alcoholic strength, local segmentation, beer type.
This report provides data and analysis of the performance of both domestic and imported brands and reports on new product activity in 2011.
This report provides an analysis of industry structure, reports on company volumes and contains brewer profiles of major brewers
Companies Mentioned in this Report: CARLSBERG BREWERIES A/S, HARBOE BRYGGERI A/S, ROYAL UNIBREW (BRYGGERIGRUPPEN/DANISH BREWERY GROUP), VESTFYEN, Thisted, Saltum and Neptun
