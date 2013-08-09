Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Denmark Beer Market Insights 2013 market report to its offering

Product Synopsis

A detailed market research report on the Denmark beer industry. Researched and published by .



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

This report comprises of high level market research data on the Denmark beer industry, published by . The report covers total market (on- and off-premise) and includes valuable insight and analysis on beer market trends, brands, brewers, packaging, distribution channels, market valuation and pricing.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

Overall the Danish commercial beverage market dropped slightly in 2012. It was hoped that the Olympics and the European Football championships would lift the market, but the effect was limited. Royal Unibrew was able to increase both its beer volume and its market share. Several years on from its decision to stop discount production, Royal Unibrew began brewing discount beers again, mainly for Coop.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

In 2012 the beer market was shaken by a cool and damp summer and a dramatic 25% jump in the beer tax. In terms of brewers, Carlsberg remains the dominant player enjoying a share of as much as 56% of the total market, although Royal Unibrew's share is now almost a fifth of the market.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The Denmark Beer Market Insight report is designed for clients needing a quality in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Beer market. The report provides a much more granular and detailed data set than our competitors. All data has been researched, brand upwards, by an experienced 'on-the-ground' industry analyst who conducts face-to-face interviews with key producers, leading companies in allied industries, distributors and retailers.



Key Features and Benefits

This report provides readers with an excellent way of gaining a thorough understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Denmark Beer industry. Data includes volumes from 2008 to 2012 plus forecasts for 2013, enabling historical and current trend analysis.



This report provides readers with in-depth market segmentation: mainstream, premium, super premium, discount, alcoholic strength, local segmentation, beer type.



This report provides data and analysis of the performance of both domestic and imported brands and reports on new product activity in 2012.



This report provides an analysis of industry structure, reports on company volumes and contains brewer profiles for major brewers



This report provides distribution channel data (on- vs off-premise) and discusses the latest trends in the key sub-channels. Packaging data includes consumption volumes by pack material, type, size, refillable vs non-refillable, multi-serve vs single serve. Market valuation data and pricing data, including beer consumption by price segment/distribution channel and selected consumer beer prices are also included.



Key Market Issues

In late 2012 it was announced that the pioneering but very unpopular fat tax was to be axed; a move that gave hope to the coalition of stakeholders in the beer and soft drinks industry, that had formed to lobby against beverage taxes.



In 2012 the beer market was shaken by a cool and damp summer and a dramatic 25% jump in the beer tax.



It is suggested that the tax increase has meant it is now very difficult to sell 30 bottles for under the psychological DKK100 price point and operators are pushing cans more than glass.



The Danish beverage market is shaped by tax and border trade. Demand in particular has been constrained by Danes traveling to Germany to stock up on their beer, among other beverages.



B brands and Private Label products have a limited differential in Denmark. The leading suppliers, supply their branded products to the retailers as well as specific brands for specific supermarkets. Collectively they are known as Discount beers.



Key Highlights

Heineken was pushed very hard in 2011 and at the beginning of 2012 and it looks like the brand may have lost momentum. Another key factor has been Carlsberg's decision to brew Kronenbourg under license in Denmark.



The prospects for the beer market improved significantly in late April, when the government announced that the duty on beer would be reduced by 15% from July.



Border shops have promised to respond to the beer tax cut with a price war, as even after the cut is implemented, tax rates will still be higher than they were in 2011.



Several years on from its decision to stop discount production, Royal Unibrew began brewing discount beers again, mainly for Coop. Harboes was hit hardest and lost one important contract to Royal Unibrew.



Although the PEN bottle is now defunct, there was evidence of PET bottles in Aldi (Tuborg) and at festivals and sports events last year.



Companies Mentioned



CARLSBERG BREWERIES A/S, HARBOE BRYGGERI A/S, ROYAL UNIBREW (BRYGGERIGRUPPEN/DANISH BREWERY GROUP), VESTFYEN, Thisted, SaltumandNeptun



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/138928/denmark-beer-market-insights-2013.html