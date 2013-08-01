Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Denmark Telecommunications Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering
Subscriber growth in Denmark's mobile market registered its second consecutive quarter of
decline, increasingly giving the impression that the market has matured with extremely minimal organic
growth opportunities remaining. Operators will instead need to focus on migrating subscribers to higher
value mobile broadband services and converged offerings with fixed-line. Decline in the fixed-line sector is
occurring faster than previously anticipated by BMI and although VoIP and bundling services are on the
rise, it is not enough to stop the trend. Fixed broadband connections continue the steady increase but are
being massively outperformed by mobile broadband connections.
Key Data
? In May 2013, TDC revealed that it would integrating its cable operator YouSee with its consumer
division to create a new 'Channel' unit. This should help the company with its converged service
offerings.
? In the mobile industry, subscribers and revenues were generally down among the main three operators, yo-
y. This is a result of increasing maturity in the sector, combined with competitive and regulatory
pressures.
? In March 2013, the Danish government set out 22 initiatives for the improvement of broadband services
and mobile coverage in the country. The most important initiative targets a minimum upload speed of
30Mbps by 2020.
