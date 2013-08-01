Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Denmark Telecommunications Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering

Subscriber growth in Denmark's mobile market registered its second consecutive quarter of

decline, increasingly giving the impression that the market has matured with extremely minimal organic

growth opportunities remaining. Operators will instead need to focus on migrating subscribers to higher

value mobile broadband services and converged offerings with fixed-line. Decline in the fixed-line sector is

occurring faster than previously anticipated by BMI and although VoIP and bundling services are on the

rise, it is not enough to stop the trend. Fixed broadband connections continue the steady increase but are

being massively outperformed by mobile broadband connections.

Key Data

? In May 2013, TDC revealed that it would integrating its cable operator YouSee with its consumer

division to create a new 'Channel' unit. This should help the company with its converged service

offerings.

? In the mobile industry, subscribers and revenues were generally down among the main three operators, yo-

y. This is a result of increasing maturity in the sector, combined with competitive and regulatory

pressures.

? In March 2013, the Danish government set out 22 initiatives for the improvement of broadband services

and mobile coverage in the country. The most important initiative targets a minimum upload speed of

30Mbps by 2020.



