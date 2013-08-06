Denmark Telecommunications Report Q3 2013 - New Study Released

New Fixed Networks market report from Business Monitor International: "Denmark Telecommunications Report Q3 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- Subscriber growth in Denmark's mobile market registered its second consecutive quarter of decline, increasingly giving the impression that the market has matured with extremely minimal organic growth opportunities remaining. Operators will instead need to focus on migrating subscribers to higher value mobile broadband services and converged offerings with fixed-line. Decline in the fixed-line sector is occurring faster than previously anticipated by BMI and although VoIP and bundling services are on the rise, it is not enough to stop the trend. Fixed broadband connections continue the steady increase but are being massively outperformed by mobile broadband connections.
- In May 2013, TDC revealed that it would integrating its cable operator YouSee with its consumer division to create a new 'Channel' unit. This should help the company with its converged service offerings.
- In the mobile industry, subscribers and revenues were generally down among the main three operators, yo- y. This is a result of increasing maturity in the sector, combined with competitive and regulatory pressures.
- In March 2013, the Danish government set out 22 initiatives for the improvement of broadband services and mobile coverage in the country. The most important initiative targets a minimum upload speed of 30Mbps by 2020.
