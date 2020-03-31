Dennard Mitchell, Motivational Speaker and Author Announces Release of New Book

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/31/2020 -- Dennard Mitchell, a motivational speaker most popular amongst the college and student group is pleased to announce the release of his new book "Next Level Student Success" with practical ways to achieve success in school and in life. Being a Leadership Facilitator for years, Mr. Mitchell has established great reputation for being the point of contact for students who want to reach the next level either in their academics or in life. Some of his action packed programs that gained immense popularity amongst the colleges and universities are "Next Level Student Success", "Next Level Happiness" and "Next Level Leadership".



These programs have become major hits not just with the students but with the working professionals across 35 states in the nation. Mr. Mitchellbackground in education is what propels him to help students and individuals; to identify their personal strengths, overcome their limitations and accomplish their goals. This book "Next Level Student Success" is a student guide to achieving success in school and life.



A parent, teacher, counselor, professor, principal or anyone who want a student to excel in academics as well as life; will definitely recommend this book to their students. The author shares practical tips that can be used by the students and witness tremendous results in their life. Whether it is to improve academically; or build stronger relationships on and off campus; or to become a student leader with a difference; or to improve their self-esteem; this book will challenge these students to accomplish these and more with great precision.



To know more visit http://dennardmitchell.com/



About Dennard Mitchell

Dennard Mitchell also known as Mr. Next Level is a college speaker and a motivational speaker who has been delivering keynotes and facilitating a wide range of leadership workshops aimed at college students, working professionals and educators. He has gained immense reputation for being the go-to person by people who want to reach the next level in their career or in life.



