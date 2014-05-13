Dennis Boyle Starts Indiegogo Campaign to Raise Funds for the New Artist Project

Selden, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- Dennis Boyle has been involved in music, and in some fashion, since 1979. Now, after his retirement due to disability, he is giving back to an industry that has been good to him. The New Artist Project is a promise Dennis made to God and himself. He has decided to give back, instead of receiving.



This project will help Dennis Boyle give a great opportunity to the disabled and non-disabled sound engineers and artists. Over the last two years, Dennis has had 21 hospital stays, 17 lifesaving procedures and one major surgery that took, 2/3rd of his pancreas, his gallbladder and re-routed his digestive system. Within the last 2 years, his whole life was turned upside down and no one thought he would make it to 2014. However, Dennis is still around and plans to be around as long as he is aloud.



Dennis is very passionate about the promises he made to God and himself to give back and teach those who want to learn. Now, that he has been forced to retire because of his disability, Dennis decided to implement an idea that a friend had talked about over 30 years ago.



Hal Hays, a professional drummer in Las Vegas and Dennis’ old friend, had an excellent idea. He wanted to reach back and help those who were starting out after he had made it in the business. Dennis always loved the concept, but, never did it until he was looking at his own mortality.



This unique concept will benefit a lot of artists in a positive way. Dennis is appealing to all to help those artists and engineers who would never have the chance, if not for The New Artist Project and its network.



The funding budget for this project is $35,000.



Indiegogo Page: http://bit.ly/1gfmIQm