Dennis Frates Adds Life and Emotions to Fine Art Photography

Wilsonville, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- The success of any individual depends on how seriously they take their inspiration or motivation factors. For Dennis Frates it is the nature itself that inspired him to excel in landscape photography. And he leaves no stone unturned to create the best images in fine art photography. Dennis is an award winning photographer and a highly published photographer with six books, 26 sole photographer nature calendars. The reason why Dennis’s work is so very much appreciated is because he does a lot more than just interpreting a scene.



Dennis replaces the images with his personal vision and emotion so as to bring to life to the scenes. He is a marvelous artist who creates his own images and does not leave everything to the camera. With a goal to capture as many landscape and nature images as possible, Dennis is always ready to give the best of landscape photography to his audience and nature lovers. “I’ve always yearned to bring emotion to my life, and to that of others. Photography allows me to do this”, says, Dennis. “They have brought emotion to art directors and their publication audiences all over the world. I take great pride that I have been able to help my clients look good. I can’t say, “I’ve arrived”, but I can tell you I feel an immense satisfaction that my work touches the lives of others”, adds Dennis, an expert in Fine Art Photography.



Dennis is not completely satisfied with an image until and unless it meets his expectations. He is there on the spot until he gets the desired quality. His images are taken with unique light and weather conditions thereby creating a picturesque beauty with a mesmerizing impact. Most of his images are shot on larger format cameras so as to enhance features such as color, detail and superior sharpness and quality. And that is why several of his images have won prestigious national and international awards.



To know more about Dennis Frates visit website http://www.fratesphoto.com/



About Dennis Frates

Dennis Frates is a famous and an award winning photographer with core specialization in Fine Art and Landscape Photography. Dennis has published thousands of photographs over the past 25 years and his images have appeared in different publications that include magazines, books, posters, calendars, greeting cards, CD covers, catalogs, brochures and advertisements.



Media Contact

Dennis Frates

Address: 10759 SW Wellington Lane, Wilsonville, OR 97070

Phone: 866-657-2717

Website URL: http://www.fratesphoto.com/