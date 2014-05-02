Dennis Frates, Passionate Photographer, Published Six Books on Nature Photography

Wilsonville, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- "What makes photography a strange invention is that its primary raw materials are light and time" John Berger.



As much as the primary raw materials are light and time, the photographer’s keen eye is as important, and there are very few photographers with that keen eye for detail and photography. Dennis Frates is one of them. His passion for photography started at the age of 14, when he saved up money and bought a camera worth $100. Nature photography is his passion, and he says it was an almost divine intervention.” I was fly fishing in Montana, and, in between catching 20" brown trout on the Madison River, the thought came to me, almost as if by divine communication, "when I get home from this fishing trip, I'm going to start shooting pictures professionally.", he says. His nature photography has made it to the pages of National Geographic, Sierra Club, and Audubon. Dennis Frates specializes in a lot of areas within Nature photography. Large format prints of landscapes, seascapes, mountains, deserts, lakes, streams, flowers, trees, beaches, gardens, paths, sunsets, close up, farm, western US and tropical are available from Frates. Frates has also published six books on Nature Photography.



The titles include two volumes of Oregon unforgettable, Oregon Coast Impressions, The Ideals Treasury of Hope, Discovering Joy, Oregon Wild and Beautiful and The Ideals: Treasury of Faith and Inspiration. Frates has travelled extensively all over the United States, and that adds to the richness of his photography.



For more information, visit http://www.fratesphoto.com/



About Dennis Frates Photography

Dennis Frates needs no introduction to those passionately follow nature photography. Dennis Frates is a highly published photographer. He has six photography books and 26 sole photographer nature calendars to his credit. What started at age 14, when, after saving for a long time, Dennis Frates bought his first camera for $100.00; has given way to publishing hundreds of images annually for almost 30 years. In his own words, what drove him towards photography is this: “I’ve always yearned to bring emotion to my life, and to that of others. Photography allows me to do this. Now, with a staggering amount of work, my photographs have made the pages of National Geographic, Sierra Club, and Audubon.”



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