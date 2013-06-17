Dennis Tubbergen: Are New Zealand and China Looking to Bypass the U.S. Dollar?

Grand Rapids, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- For those people who are too busy to stay on top of events in the world's economy, financial advisor Dennis Tubbergen tries to help out.



"Only a few weeks ago, I wrote about Australia and China putting together a deal to allow direct trade between the two countries, effectively bypassing the U.S. Dollar in trade between the two countries," began Tubbergen. "Now Australia's neighbor is getting into the act. The country of New Zealand is looking to put the same deal in place."



Tubbergen quotes below from a May 26, 2013 article from The Wall Street Journal.



Seeking to help its exporters, New Zealand is negotiating with China to make their currencies directly convertible, a spokeswoman for Prime Minister John Key said.



Wellington's push is aimed at driving down costs for companies that do business with China, which is close to overtaking Australia as New Zealand's No. 1 trading partner.



Talks are in the "very early stages" and "progressing," the spokeswoman said, adding that the issue had been brought up during Mr. Key's visit to China last month.



Officials at the People's Bank of China didn't return calls seeking comment.



Direct convertibility between the Chinese yuan and New Zealand dollar would end the need for New Zealand's companies and currency traders to convert New Zealand dollars or yuan into U.S. dollars when making or receiving payments.



New Zealand's two-way trade with China totaled 15.3 billion New Zealand dollars (US$12.4 billion) in the year ended April 30, compared with NZ$16.8 billion with Australia, government data showed last week. Most of New Zealand's exports to China are agricultural products -- particularly milk powder, meat and wool -- while most of its imports from there are computers, mobile phones and clothes.



Trade relations took a knock earlier this month when China temporarily blocked millions of dollars of New Zealand meat from entering the country, as it bolstered scrutiny of imports after a spate of mainly homegrown food-safety scandals.



Beijing is undertaking a long, gradual campaign to establish the yuan as a more market-oriented, international currency. China's State Council, or cabinet, said in a statement this month that the country would draft a plan to allow the yuan to become fully convertible. Meanwhile, the People's Bank of China is guiding the currency higher and set the median point of its permitted daily trading band last week at the strongest level ever.



"Where this goes from here is fully predictable," explains Tubbergen. "Historically speaking, the world's reserve currency has been the currency of the largest creditor nation in the world."



Tubbergen goes on to state that at one time that described the British Sterling, which was overtaken by the U.S. Dollar since the U.S. was the largest creditor nation in the world. Today, the U.S. has become the largest debtor nation in the world while China is the world's largest creditor nation.



"The move away from the U.S. Dollar has begun and is picking up steam," warned Tubbergen. "While it will take some time for the Chinese yuan to overtake the U.S. Dollar as the world reserve currency, I believe that it will ultimately happen."



Tubbergen's bottom line here?



"Short term, look for U.S. Dollar strength as Japan and Europe become bigger problems," he concludes. "However, long term you'd have to bet on the yuan."



