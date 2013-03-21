Dennis Tubbergen Discusses Japan's Recession

Grand Rapids, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2013 -- No time to keep up with events in the world economy?



Dennis Tubbergen, a financial advisor, author, radio show host and CEO of PLP Advisors, LLC



On March 15, 2013 his blog was titled Japanese Machinery Orders Plummet.



"Bloomberg recently reported that Japanese machinery orders dropped by 13 percent, even though a survey of economists predicted a 1.7 percent decline," began Tubbergen.



Below he quotes from the March 10, 2013 article.



Japan's machinery orders plunged 13 percent in January, the biggest decline in eight months, signaling limits on corporate investment as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe tried to drive an economic revival.



The decline from the previous month, announced by the Cabinet Office today in Tokyo, compared with the median estimate in a Bloomberg News survey of 26 economists for a 1.7 percent fall. Large orders can cause volatile results.



Japan returned to growth in the fourth quarter as the yen began to slide, bolstering Abe's campaign to end 15 years of deflation and revive the world's third-biggest economy. Today's data are a reminder that business investment will not drive the recovery, said Izumi Devailier, a Japan economist at HSBC Holdings Plc. in Hong Kong.



"Looking ahead, we expect accelerating consumption, residential and public investment," Devalier said. "But given that exports are trending at still-weak levels, it will take more time before we see the improved business environment spurred by the weak yen and increased manufacturer optimism translate into robust corporate investment."



The Japanese currency was little changed at 96.03 per dollar as of 9:33 a.m. in Tokyo.



Devalier cautioned against reading too much into a single month of "very volatile" data.



"If you think about Mr. Devalier's statements that business investment will not drive the Japanese economy but instead accelerating consumption and residential investment would drive the economic recovery, they make no sense," stated Tubbergen.



"If consumption accelerates, business investment will follow," Tubbergen explained. "The only statement that Mr. Devalier makes that may make sense is that public investment, a.k.a. government spending, will accelerate. That's what governments do when driven by Keynesian economic policies that are doomed to fail."



Tubbergen's bottom line here?



"Look for Japan to remain in recession moving ahead," concludes Tubbergen.



