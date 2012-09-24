Dennis Tubbergen Hosts Ian Gordon on His Financial Radio Show

Grand Rapids, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2012 -- When financial advisor Dennis Tubbergen isn’t helping his own clients, you can find him writing his online blog at http://www.dennistubbergen.com or his weekly financial newsletter at www.moving-markets.com. But for six years now, Tubbergen has also been hosting a weekly radio show with guest experts from around the world.



Financial advisor Dennis Tubbergen hosts many interesting guests on his Everything Financial Radio Show, one of his favorite – and frequent – guests is financial analyst Ian Gordon, who just happens to be his next guest.



Gordon is a fascinating man in his own right. The son of a British military officer, Ian followed in his father’s footsteps and graduated from The Royal Military Academy at Sandhurst. After serving as a Platoon Commander in the Cameronians, Ian immigrated to Canada, where he entered the History Department at the University of Manitoba.



During this period, Gordon began to study the historical trends that ultimately provided the foundation for his Longwave Theory. After working as a stock broker and then a manager in Toronto and Vancouver, he began writing the Longwave Analyst and re-entered the sales side of the business. Gordon’s theory equates economic cycles to the seasons and backs it up with historical data, stating we are now in “economic winter.”



Tubbergen, who is also CEO of USA Wealth Management, LLC, frequently discusses the current state of our economy. In his September 11, 2012 blog, Tubbergen talked about unemployment numbers in the U.S.



“While the unemployment rate recently dropped, it is only because the number of workers ‘participating’ in the labor force declined,” explained Tubbergen. “The most glaring statistic to me when reviewing (the last unemployment report) is that the participation rate in the workforce has fallen to 63.5 percent.”



Tubbergen goes on to show a chart from Shadow Government Statistics, a website that estimates the real unemployment rate should be calculated by adding together all those who are unemployed (no matter how long), the involuntarily under-employed (those working part-time) and those who have given up looking for work. According to this chart, the ‘real’ unemployment rate is about 23%.

“These are recession-like numbers,” concludes Tubbergen. “Or worse.”



The interview with Ian Gordon will also be available soon as a podcast along with other recent interviews at http://www.everythingfinancialradio.com.



Dennis Tubbergen and his The Everything Financial Radio Show can be heard on Michigan's WOOD 1300 AM and 106.9 FM stations, part of the Clear Channel network. The Everything Financial Radio Show can also be heard on WTKG 1230 AM Tuesdays from 8 to 9 a.m. Broadcast times for WOOD 1300 AM and 106.9 FM are Sundays at 9 a.m.



About the host: Dennis Tubbergen

Dennis Tubbergen has been in the financial industry for over 25 years and has his corporate offices at 961 4 Mile Road N.W. in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Tubbergen is CEO of USA Wealth Management, LLC.



