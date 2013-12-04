Dennis Tubbergen Hosts Ian Gordon on the Everything Financial Radio Show

Grand Rapids, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2013 -- Financial advisor Dennis Tubbergen is becoming well known for having international guest experts on his weekly radio show. Tubbergen's next guest on the Everything Financial Radio Show is Ian Gordon of the Longwave Group.



The son of a British military officer, Gordon graduated from the Royal Military Academy at Sandhurst. Four years later, Ian immigrated to Canada where he entered the History Department at the University of Manitoba. During this period he began to study the historical trends that ultimately provided the foundation for his Longwave theory.



Gordon entered the financial realm in 1982 as a stock broker. In 1998 he determined the Longwave Theory was too compelling to ignore and he began writing the Longwave Analyst and re-entered the sales side of the business. He claims the same Longwave principles that have guided him for the past decade are just as relevant today as they were a decade ago.



Tubbergen, who is also an author and CEO of PLP Advisors, LLC, spends a lot of his time giving his opinions on the economy in his online financial blog. On December 5, 2013 his blog was titled U.S. Consumer Confidence Hits 7-Month Low.



“Bloomberg reported that U.S. consumer confidence hit a 7-month low as consumers grew more pessimistic about the labor market," began Tubbergen.



Below he quotes from the November 26, 2013 article.



The Conference Board’s index fell to 70.4 from a revised 72.4 a month earlier that was stronger than initially estimated, the New York-based private research group said today. The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of 78 economists called for a November reading of 72.6.



“The economy just has not performed very well this year and has been disappointing relative to what most people were hoping for and expecting through the course of the year,” said Stephen Stanley, chief economist at Pierpont Securities LLC in Stamford, Connecticut. “It’s one thing when you have one or two years into the recovery and things aren’t progressing in the job market, but here we are four-plus years in.”



To read why Tubbergen believes this low consumer confidence will adversely affect the current holiday shopping season, go to http://www.dennistubbergen.com and select his December 5, 2013 entry.



Tubbergen’s syndicated radio show can be heard on metro Michigan stations WTKG 1230 AM and WOOD Newsradio1300 AM and 106.9 FM.



About Dennis Tubbergen

Dennis Tubbergen has been in the financial industry for over 25 years and has his corporate offices in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Tubbergen is CEO of PLP Advisors, LLC and has an online blog that can be read at www.dennistubbergen.com.



The opinions expressed herein are those of the writer and not necessarily those of USA Wealth Management, LLC. This update may contain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements as to future events that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those that were forecasted. Therefore, no forecast should be construed as a guarantee. Prior to making any investment decision, individuals should consult a professional to determine the risks, costs, benefits and fees associated with a particular investment. Information obtained from third party resources is believed to be reliable but the accuracy cannot be guaranteed.