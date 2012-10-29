Dennis Tubbergen Hosts Jeffrey Tucker on the Everything Financial Radio Show

Grand Rapids, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2012 -- When financial advisor Dennis Tubbergen is not busy advising his own clients, you can probably find him writing his weekly newsletter, his weekday blog, or interviewing his next guest for his radio show.



"During the current U.S. election cycle, every candidate for office has proposed a solution for curing our economic ills, although many of these plans are a bit sparse on details," began Tubbergen. "While I refrain from talking politics in great detail, let me give you an example from the country of Greece that shows how higher taxes don't contribute to economic growth in a down time."



Tubbergen goes on to say, "I am very much aware of the fact that in the U.S. in the 1990s, income tax rates were increased and the economy did well; however, that was an economic autumn season, a time that the economy was expanding dramatically while debt accumulated almost as dramatically. Frankly speaking, that won't work in an economic winter season."



Quoting from a Reuters' article published on October 11, 2012, the article states, "Greece's biggest company is leaving the country, drinks bottler Coca Cola Hellenic said on Thursday in announcing it will move to Switzerland and list its shares in London, dealing a blow to the debt-crippled Greek economy.



"The material impact on Greece may be limited - its Greek plants will go on working and CCH said the five percent of its business that the world's second-ranked Coke bottler has in Greece will be unaffected. But analysts quickly saw it as bad news for a nation struggling to compete inside the euro zone."



The article goes on to say that the move makes sense as the firm is seeking a "low-tax, low volatility haven for its corporate base."



Tubbergen's bottom line here?



"A word of advice to policymakers - you can only raise taxes so far in bad economic times," he concludes. "When you hit the limit, which is lower in an economic winter season, a company will say 'enough is enough' and move on."



