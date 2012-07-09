Dennis Tubbergen Hosts Karl Denninger on the Everything Financial Radio Show

Grand Rapids, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2012 -- Dennis Tubbergen wears a lot of hats: he is a financial advisor, an author and the host of The Everything Financial Radio Show, which is syndicated on two Michigan metro stations. While Tubbergen has been hosting financial radio shows for six years now, many of his guests so far this year have been extremely well known.



His guest this week is Karl Denninger, a founding contributor to the conservative blog market-ticker.org and one of the earliest members of the Tea Party movement.



Denninger was also the CEO of MCSNet in Chicago, one of the area’s first internet providers. He helped form FedUpUSA in the wake of the March 2008 Federal Reserve bailout of Bear Sterns and has been a guest on MSNBC, Glenn Beck and CNBC Reports.



Tubbergen’s guest last week was financial analyst Ian Gordon.



Gordon is a fascinating man in his own right. The son of a British military officer, Ian followed in his father’s footsteps and graduated from The Royal Military Academy at Sandhurst. After serving as a Platoon Commander in the Cameronians, Ian immigrated to Canada, where he entered the History Department at the University of Manitoba.



During this period, Gordon began to study the historical trends that ultimately provided the foundation for his Longwave Theory. After working as a stock broker and then a manager in Toronto and Vancouver, he began writing the Longwave Analyst and re-entered the sales side of the business. Gordon’s theory equates economic cycles to the seasons and backs it up with historical data, stating we are now in “economic winter.”



Tubbergen, who is CEO of USA Wealth Management, LLC, is known for his weekly Moving Markets newsletter, which can be found at www.moving-markets.com. Tubbergen also writes a financial blog to keep his client and readers up to date on world happenings.



A recent blog of Tubbergen’s was titled, “U.S. to be the Next Debt Crisis to Hit?”



“While the U.S. is the world’s largest economy, it is also the largest debtor nation in the world,” explains Tubbergen in the blog. “I have argued that it is my view that much of the economic growth of the last 30 years wasn’t real growth; it was growth that was fueled by debt. And, now that the debt in the world’s financial system has reached its capacity, additional economic growth will be impossible as the debt in the system must be purged. That includes U.S. debt.”



Tubbergen goes on to state, “While the U.S. may be able to get away with running massive deficits for awhile longer, we can all agree that this trend cannot continue forever. At some point, deficit spending will stop because the U.S. will have reached its debt limit.”



To read the blog in its entirety, go to www.dennistubbergen.com and select the blog for June 25, 2012.



Dennis Tubbergen and his Everything Financial Radio Show can be heard on Michigan’s WOOD 1300 AM and 106.9 FM stations, part of the Clear Channel network. The Everything Financial Radio Show can also be heard on WTKG 1230 AM Tuesdays from 8 to 9 a.m. Broadcast times for WOOD 1300 AM and 106.9 FM are Sundays at 9 a.m.



Tubbergen’s interviews with Karl Denninger and Ian Gordon will be available soon as podcasts at www.everythingfinancialradio.com.



