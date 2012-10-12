Dennis Tubbergen Hosts Robert McHugh of the Technical Indicator Index

Grand Rapids, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2012 -- If you have missed any of financial advisor Dennis Tubbergen's weekly radio broadcasts featuring guest experts, an easy way to catch up on them is to go to his radio website at http://www.everythingfinancialradio.com and listen to the podcasts of his shows. The Everything Financial Radio Show is syndicated on two Michigan metro stations.



Tubbergen gets to share the opinions of a wide variety of individuals in the fields of finance, economics and politics on his show. His next guest is Robert McHugh, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Main Line Investors, Inc. and proprietor of the Technical Indicator Index™. McHugh also publishes a weekly financial forecast and analysis newsletter.



Tubbergen, who is an author, radio show host, and CEO of USA Wealth Management, LLC, also spends a lot of time giving his opinions on the economy in his Moving Markets weekly newsletter at www.moving-markets.com and in his online financial blog. One of his recent blogs discussed an interview by Dr. Gary Shilling that ran on September 30, 2012.



"Dr. Gary Shilling, a recent guest on my radio show, made some comments last week about the economy that were published in The Globe and Mail," began Tubbergen.



Tubbergen quoted Shilling from the article as saying in part, "The conventional view on the Street is that the Federal Reserve's various rounds of monetary stimulus will eventually end in tears. Those who hold this widespread view believe something like this: All the new money the Fed is pumping into the financial system will inevitably drive commodity and consumer prices higher. After all, inflation is always a monetary phenomenon, and the Fed is creating a lot of fresh cash that could be used to chase goods around the economy."



The article goes on to say that Mr. Shilling advises investors to remain on "deflation alert" because he believes the Fed is simply delaying falling consumer prices through its latest quantitative easing effort nicknamed QE3.



"Shilling comments on the basic arithmetic that I have been espousing for several months," explains Tubbergen. "Inflation can only occur when the money supply expands and more money is chasing the same amount of goods and services. On the other hand, deflation is a decline in the money supply so the opposite occurs."



Tubbergen goes on to conclude, "The simple math is this - in order for inflation to occur, more money has to enter the system than is purged from the system through debt payments and defaults. For the near future, I agree with Shilling - that's unlikely."



