Dennis Tubbergen Hosts Senate Hopeful Pete Hoekstra

Grand Rapids, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2012 -- With the elections a few weeks away, financial advisor Dennis Tubbergen is happy to provide some insight to West Michigan’s senate race by having Pete Hoekstra as this week’s guest on his radio show. Hoekstra is running against incumbent Senator Debbie Stabenow.



Hoekstra was formerly a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from Michigan’s 2nd District from January of 1993 to January of 2011. Hoekstra, a Republican, is a graduate of Hope College and the University of Michigan.



Tubbergen, who is CEO of USA Wealth Management, LLC, is known for his weekly Moving Markets newsletter, which can be found at www.moving-markets.com. Tubbergen also writes a financial blog to keep his client and readers up to date on world happenings.



In his September 21, 2012 blog titled “Obamacare Compliance: Almost 80 Million Hours” Tubbergen talks about the latest worries with the new health care system.



“An article in The Washington Examiner from September 18, 2012 reported that it will take about 80 million hours to comply with Obamacare tax rules,” began Tubbergen in the blog. He went on to quote from the article saying that just a week after small businesses warned that Obamacare taxes will eat up to half of their profits, it appears that the simple act of complying with the new tax rules will cost the business and families in America almost 80 million hours.



The article states in part, “Based on Internal Revenue Service figures, the House Committee on Ways and Means has compiled an estimate of the total amount of hours it will take to comply with the tax rules. The bottom line: 79,229,503 hours, most of which will fall on small businesses.



For fun, the committee gave a comparative example.



“So what can be done in 79,229,503 hours? The Empire State building, which took 7 million man-hours to build, could be constructed 11 times. The Curiosity Lander could travel from Earth to Mars 13,048 times, Hailey’s comet, seen from Earth once every 76 years, could be spotted 119 times.”



The article also notes that the panel stated that over 70 percent of small businesses claim the health care law will be a major obstacle to new job creation.



“This can’t be good for the economy,” concludes Tubbergen.



To read other blogs by Tubbergen, go to http://www.dennistubbergen.com.



Dennis Tubbergen and his Everything Financial Radio Show can be heard on Michigan’s WOOD 1300 AM and 106.9 FM stations, part of the Clear Channel network. The Everything Financial Radio Show can also be heard on WTKG 1230 AM Tuesdays from 8 to 9 a.m. Broadcast times for WOOD 1300 AM and 106.9 FM are Sundays at 9 a.m.



Tubbergen’s interviews with Pete Hoekstra will be available soon as a podcast at http://www.everythingfinancialradio.com.



Dennis Tubbergen has been in the financial industry for over 25 years and has his corporate offices at 961 4 Mile Road N.W. in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Tubbergen is CEO of USA Wealth Management, LLC and has an online blog. His weekly talk show The Everything Financial Radio Show is syndicated on two Michigan metro stations.



The opinions expressed herein are those of the writer and not necessarily those of USA Wealth Management, LLC. This update may contain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements as to future events that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those that were forecasted. Therefore, no forecast should be construed as a guarantee. Prior to making any investment decision, individuals should consult a professional to determine the risks, costs, benefits and fees associated with a particular investment. Information obtained from third party resources is believed to be reliable but the accuracy cannot be guaranteed.