Dennis Tubbergen: It's Halloween in the Economy; Scared Yet

Grand Rapids, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- The current economy in the U.S. can be hard to follow. Dennis Tubbergen is a financial advisor, author, radio show host and CEO of PLP Advisors, LLC and can be turned to when you need a little help understanding the latest economic happenings in the U.S.



Many people enjoy his blog at www.dennistubbergen.com because Tubbergen is devoted to breaking down current financial events so everyone can understand them. On October 31, 2013 his blog was titled Something to Scare You on Halloween.



"On this day when you’re supposed to scare or be scared, I’ve got something that might do the latter," began Tubbergen. "Former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan is bullish on the stock market. Based on prior market forecasts made by Mr. Greenspan, one might be scared at this prediction. Mr. Greenspan commented stocks are ‘relatively low’ and headed upward."



Below Tubbergen quotes from the October 23, 2013 article.



Former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan said the stock market has room to rise from record levels.



“In a sense, we are actually at relatively low stock prices,” Greenspan, who guided the central bank for more than 18 years, said in an interview with Sara Eisen on Bloomberg Television today. “So-called equity premiums are still at a very high level, and that means that the momentum of the market is still ultimately up.”



The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index advanced 23.03 percent this year through yesterday, pulling within a percentage point of its 23.5 percent surge in 2009, amid speculation the Fed will delay cuts to its monthly bond purchases until the labor market improves. The benchmark index rose 0.6 percent yesterday to a record, before falling to 1,746.01 at 1:21 p.m. in New York today.



Greenspan said the stock market is “just barely above 2007” and the average annual increase in stock prices “throughout the postwar period” is 7 percent, which leaves room for a rise.



“Price-earnings ratios are not hugely up,” he said. The market has “gone up a huge amount, but it’s not bubbly,” according to Greenspan.



To read the blog in its entirety and see why Tubbergen thinks Greenspan's remarks are scary, go to http://www.dennistubbergen.com and select his October 31, 2013 entry.



About Dennis Tubbergen

Tubbergen’s syndicated radio show can be heard on metro Michigan stations WTKG 1230 AM and WOOD Newsradio1300 AM and 106.9 FM. To listen to his shows as podcasts go to www.everythingfinancialradio.com.



Dennis Tubbergen has been in the financial industry for over 25 years and has his corporate offices in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Tubbergen is CEO of PLP Advisors, LLC.



The opinions expressed herein are those of the writer and not necessarily those of USA Wealth Management, LLC. This update may contain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements as to future events that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those that were forecasted. Therefore, no forecast should be construed as a guarantee. Prior to making any investment decision, individuals should consult a professional to determine the risks, costs, benefits and fees associated with a particular investment. Information obtained from third party resources is believed to be reliable but the accuracy cannot be guaranteed.