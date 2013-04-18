Dennis Tubbergen Writes About Banks Taking Too Much Risk

Grand Rapids, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- For those of us who are too busy to stay on top of events in the world's economy, financial advisor Dennis Tubbergen lends a helping hand.



"In spite of the bailouts offered to banks five years ago, a group of corporate executives are of the opinion that their banks aren't transparent enough in their relationships with their companies and are still taking too much risk," began Tubbergen.



Below he quotes from an April 4, 2013 article published in the U.K. publication The Telegraph.



More than half of the executives at some of the world's largest companies think their banks are still taking too many risks five years on from the financial crisis, according to a survey by Ernst & Young.



Just 43 pc of executives said they were completely confident their banks were taking acceptable risks, while less than a third said their banks shared adequate information on its risk, capital and liquidity.



Among the businesses taking part in the survey were the drinks maker, Diageo; Google, the internet search provider; and the energy company, Total, with executives complaining about a lack of transparency from their banks.



"The lingering after-effects of the 2008 financial crisis and the ongoing challenges in the eurozone have forced corporations to focus on the stability of their core banking teams. Counterparty risk and exposure from banks have become heightened concerns for large corporates, and, as a result, we predict that banks will have to be more transparent about their risk profiles and portfolio concentration," said Steven Lewis, a global banking analyst at Ernst & Young.



"I would share the opinion of the executives participating in the survey for one reason," states Tubbergen. "If there are no consequences for bad business decisions, there is no deterrent not to make more of them."



Tubbergen goes on to say that banks made bad business decisions that led to the financial crisis five years ago. They received a bailout, essentially rewarding them for bad decisions. Why would anything change?



"As far as transparency is concerned, ever since mark-to-market accounting rules were suspended back in 2009, bank's balance sheets have been somewhat a mystery," concludes Tubbergen. "Transparency doesn't return without the return of mark-to-market accounting rules."



