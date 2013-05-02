Dennis Tubbergen Writes About the Gold Slam

Grand Rapids, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- For those of us who are too busy to stay on top of events in the world's economy, financial advisor Dennis Tubbergen lends a helping hand.



Tubbergen is a financial advisor, author, radio show host and CEO of PLP Advisors, LLC. Tubbergen does his best to give brief updates when it comes to some of the latest significant events in U.S. and world economics and politics and how these events may impact the average American.



Whether people enjoy his weekly newsletter at www.moving-markets.com or his blog at www.dennistubbergen.com, Tubbergen can be counted on to share his viewpoints and opinions. On April 25, 2013 his blog was titled Martenson: Gold Slam is a Transfer of Wealth to the Bankers from Everyone Else.



"Dr. Chris Martenson is a past guest on my radio program, ‘Everything Financial’," began Tubbergen. "He's a very bright guy with a razor sharp analytical mind and is always a terrific guest expert to have on the program. He recently wrote a terrific piece on how a market, in this case the gold market, can be manipulated by bankers."



Tubbergen quotes below from Martenson's blog on www.peakprosperity.com.



I am very disappointed by, but not surprised at, the latest transfer of wealth to the bankers from everyone else. The most recent gold bear raid has vastly enriched the bullion bankers, once again, at the expense of everyone trying to protect their wealth from global central bank money printing.



The central plank of Bernanke's magic recovery plan has been to get everybody back borrowing, spending, and "investing" in stocks, bonds, and other financial assets. But not equally so, as he has been instrumental in distorting the landscape towards risk assets and away from safe harbors.



That's why a 2-year loan to the U.S. government will only net you 0.22%, a rate that is far below even the official rate of inflation. In other words, loan the U.S. government $10,000,000 and you will receive just $22,000 per year for your efforts and lose wealth in the process because inflation reduced the value of your $10,000,000 by $130,000 per year. After the two years is up, you are up $44,000 but out $260,000, for net loss of $216,000.



That wealth, or purchasing power, did not just vanish: It was taken by the process of inflation and transferred to someone else. But to whom did it go? There's no easy answer for that, but the basic answer is that it went to those closest to the printing press. It went to the government itself, which spent your $10,000,000 loan the instant you made it, and it went to the financiers who play the leveraged game of money who happen to be closest to the Fed's printing press.



This almost completely explains why the gap between the rich and everyone else is widening so rapidly, and why financiers now populate the top of every Forbes 400 list. There is no mystery, just a process of wealth transfer of magnificent and historic proportions; one that has been repeated dozens of times throughout history.



This Gold Slam Was By and For the Bullion Banks



A while back, I noted to Adam that the gold slams that were first detected back in January were among the weakest I'd ever seen. Back then I was seeing the usual pattern of late-night, thin-market futures dumping, which I had seen before in 2008 and 2011, two other periods when precious metals were slammed hard.



The process is simple enough to understand; if you want to move the price down for any asset, your best results will happen in a thin market when there's not a lot of participation so that whatever volume you supply has a chance of wiping out whatever bids are sitting on the books. It is in those dark hours that the market-makers just dump, preferably as fast as possible.



This is exactly what I saw repeatedly leading up to Friday's epic dump-fest. The mainstream media (MSM), for its part, fully supports these practices by failing to even note them. The CFTC has never once commented on the practice, and we all know that central banks support a well-contained precious metals (PM) price because they are actively trying to build confidence in their fiat money and rising PM prices serve to reduce confidence.



Here's a typical example of of the MSM in action, courtesy of the Financial Times:



Gold tumbles to two-year low



"There is no other way to put gold's recent sell-off: nasty," said Joni Teves, precious metals strategist at UBS in London, adding that gold would have to work to "rebuild trust" among investors.



Tom Kendall, precious metals analyst at Credit Suisse said "Once again gold investors are being reminded that the metal is not a very effective hedge against broad-based risk-off moves in the commodity markets."



There are two things to note in these snippets. The first is that the main ideas being promoted about gold are that it is no longer to be trusted and that somehow the recent move is a result of "risk off" decisions - meaning, conversely, that there is increased trust in the larger financial markets that 'investors' are rotating towards. Note that these ideas are exactly the sort of messages that central bankers quite desperately want to have conveyed.



The second observation is even more interesting, namely that the only people quoted work directly for the largest bullion banks in the world. These are the very same outfits that stood to gain enormously if precious metals dropped in price. Of course they are thrilled with the recent sell off. They made billions.



In February, Credit Suisse 'predicted' that the gold market had peaked. SocGen said the end of the gold era was upon us, and recently Goldman Sachs told everyone to short the metal.



While that's somewhat interesting, you should first know that the largest bullion banks had amassed huge short positions in precious metals by January.



So the timeline here is easy to follow. The bullion banks:



- Amass a huge short position early in the game

- Begin telling everyone to go short (wink, wink) to get things moving along in the right direction by sowing doubt in the minds of the longs

- Begin testing the late night markets for depth by initiating mini raids (that also serve to let experienced traders know that there's an elephant or two in the room)

- Wait for the right moment and then open the floodgates to dump such an overwhelming amount of paper gold and silver into the market that lower prices are the only possible result

- Close their positions for massive gains and then act as if they had made a really prescient market call

- Await their big bonus checks and wash, rinse, repeat at a later date



"I’d encourage you to read the entire article," concludes Tubbergen.



The web address for the Martenson article is http://www.peakprosperity.com/blog/81535/gold-slam-massive-wealth-transfer-our-pockets-banks.



To read Tubbergen's blog in its entirety go to http://www.dennistubbergen.com and select his April 25, 2013 entry.



Tubbergen’s syndicated radio show can be heard on metro Michigan stations WTKG 1230 AM and WOOD Newsradio1300 AM and 106.9 FM.



