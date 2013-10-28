Dennis Tubbergen Writes About the Government Shutdown

Grand Rapids, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- The current economy can be hard to understand. Dennis Tubbergen is a financial advisor, author, radio show host and CEO of PLP Advisors, LLC and can be turned to when you need a little help understanding the latest economic happenings in the U.S.



Whether people enjoy his radio show at http://www.everythingfinancialradio.com or his blog at http://www.dennistubbergen.com, Tubbergen is devoted to breaking down current financial events so everyone can understand them. On October 23, 2013 his blog was titled Senator McConnell: Front Feet in the Trough.



"As part of the recent deal to end the government shutdown and raise the nation’s debt limit, it seems that a significant level of pork was included," began Tubbergen. "One such chunk of pork was a sweetheart deal for Senator Mitch McConnell’s home state of Kentucky. It was Democratic Leader Harry Reid and Republican Leader McConnell who negotiated the deal which passed the Senate by a vote of 81-18. Seems that, as part of the deal, there was a provision that increased funding for a dam project in Paducah, Kentucky by more than $2 billion."



Below Tubbergen quotes from WFPL on October 16, 2013.



A proposal to end the government shutdown and avoid default orchestrated by Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic Leader Harry Reid includes a nearly $3 billion earmark for a Kentucky project.



Language in a draft of the McConnell-Reid deal (see page 13, section 123) provided to WFPL News shows a provision that increases funding for the massive Olmsted Dam Lock in Paducah, Ky., from $775 million to nearly $2.9 billion.



The dam is considered an important project for the state and region in regards to water traffic along the Ohio River.



As The Courier-Journal's James Bruggers reported in 2011, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said they needed about $2.1 billion for the locks due to "stop and go funding."



Asked about the additional funding in the proposal, McConnell spokesman Robert Steurer directed all questions to lawmakers who worked on the bill directly.



Still, conservative critics of the proposal argue it is nothing more than a "kickback" for McConnell in an age where Tea Parties have eschewed earmarks.



To read why Tubbergen thinks it is "interesting" the other senator from Kentucky, Senator Rand Paul, does not agree with McConnell go to http://www.dennistubbergen.com and select his October 23, 2013 entry.



Tubbergen’s syndicated radio show can be heard on metro Michigan stations WTKG 1230 AM and WOOD Newsradio1300 AM and 106.9 FM. To listen to his shows as podcasts go to http://www.everythingfinancialradio.com



About Dennis Tubbergen

Dennis Tubbergen has been in the financial industry for over 25 years and has his corporate offices in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Tubbergen is CEO of PLP Advisors, LLC and has an online blog that can be read at http://www.dennistubbergen.com.



The opinions expressed herein are those of the writer and not necessarily those of USA Wealth Management, LLC. This update may contain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements as to future events that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those that were forecasted. Therefore, no forecast should be construed as a guarantee. Prior to making any investment decision, individuals should consult a professional to determine the risks, costs, benefits and fees associated with a particular investment. Information obtained from third party resources is believed to be reliable but the accuracy cannot be guaranteed.