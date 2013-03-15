Dennis Tubbergen Writes About Corporate Profits and Worker's Wages

Grand Rapids, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2013 -- The current economy in the U.S. can be hard to follow. Dennis Tubbergen is a financial advisor, author, radio show host and CEO of PLP Advisors, LLC and can be turned to when you need a little help understanding the latest economic happenings in the U.S.



"It probably doesn't surprise you that corporate profits are near all-time highs while wages of workers are down," began Tubbergen.



He quotes from a Think Progress article published on December 3, 2012 below.



In the third quarter of this year, "corporate earnings were $1.75 trillion, up 18.6% from a year ago." Corporations are currently making more as a percentage of the economy than they ever have since such records were kept. But at the same time, wages as a percentage of the economy are at an all-time low.



Corporations made a record $824 billion in profits last year as well, while the stock market has had one of its best performances since 1900 while Obama has been in office.



Meanwhile, workers are getting the short end of the stick. As CNN Money explained, "a separate government reading shows that total wages have now fallen to a record low of 43.5% of GDP. Until 1975, wages almost always accounted for at least half of GDP, and had been as high as 49% as recently as early 2001."



"While this news is surprising to many, it shouldn't be," states Tubbergen. "When one studies history, you discover that money printing leads to this outcome. In my latest book, Finding Financial Freedom, I recount the story of Weimar, Germany. As the German government continued to print money after World War One in order to make the reparation payments that were demanded of the country, consumer prices rose much faster than wages, putting basic household goods out of reach for many German families. At the same time, the large industrial conglomerates benefitted from the inflation and raked in record profits."



According to Tubbergen, all this changed when the money printing stopped. Then the unavoidable deflationary forces of debt took over and profits plummetted.



"Where we ultimately end up economically speaking from here is no mystery if one looks at what's happened historically in similar situations," concludes Tubbergen. "The only question is the when. I'd offer you some friendly advice; when it comes to preparedness, it's better to be way early than a little late."



