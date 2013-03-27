Financial Advisor Looks at Spending After the Sequester

Grand Rapids, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2013 -- In our modern world it is difficult to stay on top of everything that is happening financially. Dennis Tubbergen, a financial advisor, author, radio show host and CEO of PLP Advisors, LLC can be counted on to give a little help when it comes to understanding the latest events in U.S. and world economics.



"Washington is spending more money through the first five months of the fiscal year than during the same time period last year according to a recent story published by CNS News," began Tubbergen.



He quotes below from the March 15, 2013 article.



Federal spending was up $30.5 billion in the first five months of fiscal 2013 compared to the first five months of fiscal 2012, according to newly released data from the U.S. Treasury.



The federal fiscal year begins on Oct. 1 and runs through Sept. 30. In the first five months of fiscal 2012 (October through February), according to the Monthly Treasury Statement, total federal spending was approximately $1,473,999,000,000.00. In the first five months of fiscal 2013, total federal spending was $1,504,547,000,000.00.



Thus federal spending was $30,548,000,000.00 more in the first five months of fiscal 2012.



The federal government is also spending at a much faster pace this year than it did before President Barack Obama took office.



In the first five months of fiscal 2008 (the last full fiscal year before Obama took office), the federal government spent $1,230,412,000,000.00. That is $274,315,000,000.00 less than the $1,504,547,000,000.00 that the federal government spent in the first five months of this fiscal year.



So far this fiscal year, the federal government is spending an average of about $300,909,400,000.00 per month. If the government maintained that average pace for all 12 months of the fiscal year, it would spend a total of $3,610,912,800,000.00.



"As discussed here, spending continued to increase in spite of sequester," concludes Tubbergen. "Only the rate of change in the increase of spending will be affected. The numbers don't lie."



