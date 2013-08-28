Dennis Tubbergen Talks About the Fed Owning U.S. Debt

Grand Rapids, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- For those of us who are too busy to stay on top of events in the world's economy, financial advisor Dennis Tubbergen can often lend a helping hand.



Tubbergen is a financial advisor, author, radio show host and CEO of PLP Advisors, LLC. Tubbergen does his best to give brief updates when it comes to some of the latest significant events in U.S. and world economics and politics and how these events may impact the average American.



Whether people enjoy his monthly newsletter at www.moving-markets.com or his blog at http://www.dennistubbergen.com, Tubbergen can be counted on to share his viewpoints and opinions. On August 26, 2013 his blog was titled Fed Now Owns More Than $2 Trillion in U.S. Goverment Debt.



"As of a couple of weeks ago, the Federal Reserve now owns over $2 trillion in U.S. Government debt," began Tubbergen.



Below are highlights from an August 19, 2013 article on CNS News.



The Federal Reserve’s holdings of publicly traded U.S. Treasury securities—federal government debt—pushed above $2 trillion for the first time last week, hitting approximately $2,001,093,000,000 as of Aug. 14, according to the Fed’s latest weekly accounting.



The Fed’s accounting for the previous week showed that it had owned approximately $1,993,375,000,000 in U.S. Treasury securities as of Aug. 7.



Back on Dec. 31, 2008, before the Fed began its strategy of “Quantitative Easing," the Fed owned only $475.9 billion in U.S. Treasury securities. Since then, the Fed’s holdings of U.S. government debt have more than quadrupled.



Launched in 2009, the Fed's Quantitative Easing (QE) efforts have attempted to stimulate the economy.



The article continues:



“The Fed could increase its profits and remittances to Treasury,” said CRS, “by printing more money to purchase more Treasury bonds (or any other asset)."



As of Aug. 15, according to the Bureau of the Public Debt, the total value of Treasury securities held by the public was $11,952,073,953,024.85. (The rest of the federal government’s debt is “intragovernmental” debt—n.b. money that the Treasury owes to federal trust funds, such as the Social Security trust fund.)



The $2,001,093,000,000 in Treasury securities now owned by the Fed equals 16.7 percent of the U.S. government’s debt held by the public. Another $5.6006 trillion in U.S. Treasury securities is owned by foreign entities, according to the Treasury's latest report on foreign holders of U.S. debt. The combined $7,601,693,000,000 in U.S. Treasury securities owned the Fed and foreign entities equals about 64 percent of all extant U.S. Treasury securities.



After the Fed, entities on Mainland China are the largest owners of U.S. government debt, holding $1.2758 trillion as of the end of June.



"I go back to the observation once made by economist Herbert Stein who profoundly stated “if something cannot go on forever it will stop," explains Tubbergen. "The Fed, by purchasing U.S. Treasuries on the secondary market is essentially giving the Treasury a ‘pass’ on paying the interest on that debt since the Fed returns most of its “profits” to the Treasury. So, the more debt the Fed buys, the lower the cost of financing that debt to the government."



Where does the Fed get the money to buy these U.S. Treasuries from the public?



"It just creates it through money printing," explains Tubbergen. "Debt that the government acquired through spending on various tangible items and programs is purchased with money created virtually out of thin air."



His bottom line here?



"It’s like buying your groceries with Monopoly money," he concludes.



To read Tubbergen's blog in its entirety go to http://www.dennistubbergen.com and select his August 26, 2013 entry.



Tubbergen’s syndicated radio show can be heard on metro Michigan stations WTKG 1230 AM and WOOD Newsradio1300 AM and 106.9 FM.



About Dennis Tubbergen

Dennis Tubbergen has been in the financial industry for over 25 years and has his corporate offices in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Tubbergen is CEO of PLP Advisors, LLC and has an online blog that can be read at http://www.dennistubbergen.com. To view Tubbergen’s latest Moving Markets? newsletter, go to http://www.moving-markets.com.



The opinions expressed herein are those of the writer and not necessarily those of USA Wealth Management, LLC. This update may contain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements as to future events that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those that were forecasted. Therefore, no forecast should be construed as a guarantee. Prior to making any investment decision, individuals should consult a professional to determine the risks, costs, benefits and fees associated with a particular investment. Information obtained from third party resources is believed to be reliable but the accuracy cannot be guaranteed.