Financial Advisor Dennis Tubbergen States Unemployment Was Up in Most States in July

Grand Rapids, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- In today's world it is hard to stay on top of everything that is happening financially. Dennis Tubbergen, a financial advisor, author, radio show host and CEO of PLP Advisors, LLC can be counted on to give a little help when it comes to understanding the latest events in U.S. and world economics.



Whether enjoying his weekly newsletter at www.moving-markets.com or his blog at http;//www.dennistubbergen.com, Tubbergen is dedicated to sharing his viewpoints and opinions. On August 29, 2013 his blog was titled Unemployment in July: Up in Most States.



“USA Today reported that while the national unemployment rate improved during the month of July, declining from 7.6 percent to 7.4 percent, the majority of states saw unemployment rates increase," began Tubbergen.



Below he quotes from the August 19, 2013 article.



Unemployment rates rose in 28 states and the District of Columbia in July, reflecting weaker job prospects across the country despite a drop in the national jobless rate.



Unemployment fell in eight states and was unchanged in 14 states, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Monday.



The unemployment rate rose sharply in eight states, including Alaska and Georgia which posted the largest increases. The rate rose to 6.3% from 6.5% in Alaska, and to 8.8% from 8.5% in Georgia.



Unemployment increased two-tenths of a percentage point in several other states, including California, to 8.7%; Iowa, 4.8%; Nebraska, 4.2%; Vermont, 4.6%; and Virginia, 5.7%.



Only Mississippi had a significant drop in unemployment, to 8.5% from 9%.



Nevada continued to have the highest unemployment rate, at 9.5%, followed by Illinois, at 9.2%. North Dakota, which is benefiting from an oil boom, continued to have the lowest rate, at 3%.



States are likely feeling the delayed effects of sharp federal budget cuts and a January payroll tax increase that has dampened consumer spending. Nationally, the unemployment rate fell to 7.4% from 7.6% last month, but employers added a disappointing 162,000 jobs.



"A clearer picture of the unemployment picture is provided by the U-6 measure which includes discouraged workers and those forced to work part time but who would prefer to work full time," concludes Tubbergen. "That number is approaching 15 percent presently (from shadowstats.com on August 19, 2013)."



To read the blog in its entirety go to http://www.dennistubbergen.com and select his August 29, 2013 entry.



Tubbergen’s syndicated radio show can be heard on metro Michigan stations WTKG 1230 AM and WOOD Newsradio1300 AM and 106.9 FM.



About Dennis Tubbergen

Dennis Tubbergen has been in the financial industry for over 25 years and has his corporate offices in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Tubbergen is CEO of PLP Advisors, LLC and has an online blog that can be read at http://www.dennistubbergen.com. To view Tubbergen’s latest Moving Markets? newsletter, go to http://www.moving-markets.com.



The opinions expressed herein are those of the writer and not necessarily those of USA Wealth Management, LLC. This update may contain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements as to future events that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those that were forecasted. Therefore, no forecast should be construed as a guarantee. Prior to making any investment decision, individuals should consult a professional to determine the risks, costs, benefits and fees associated with a particular investment. Information obtained from third party resources is believed to be reliable but the accuracy cannot be guaranteed.