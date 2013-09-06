Dennis Tubbergen Provides a Social Security Question and Answer Session

Grand Rapids, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- For those people who are just too busy to stay on top of events in the world's economy, financial advisor Dennis Tubbergen lends a helping hand.



Tubbergen is a financial advisor, author, radio show host and CEO of PLP Advisors, LLC. Tubbergen does his best to give brief updates when it comes to some of the latest significant events in U.S. and world economics and politics and how these events may impact the average American.



Whether people enjoy his monthly newsletter at www.moving-markets.com or his blog at http://www.dennistubbergen.com, Tubbergen can be counted on to share his viewpoints and opinions.



The fact is, most people have no idea how to realistically evaluate the Social Security benefits they will be able to apply for when they retire. On September 2, 2013 Tubbergen's blog was titled Social Security Question and Answer.



"This is one area of retirement planning that has, from my experience, as much misinformation as any other area of retirement planning," began Tubbergen.



According to Tubbergen, if you are single and were never married, you have a relatively easy choice when it comes to collecting your Social Security benefits. You simply have to decide when to collect your Social Security benefits.



You can begin collecting your benefits anytime between the ages of 62 and 70. If you begin collecting benefits before your ‘normal retirement age’ you will find your benefit from Social Security is reduced. On the other hand, if you wait until after your 'normal retirement age' to begin collecting, your Social Security benefits will be increased.



After age 70, there are no additional benefit increases, so it doesn’t make sense to delay collecting Social Security benefits after age 70.



Your 'normal retirement age' varies depending upon your year of birth. To decipher what age that is for you and to get more information regarding Social Security benefits, go to http://www.dennistubbergen.com and read his September 2, 2013 blog in its entirety.



Tubbergen’s syndicated radio show can be heard on metro Michigan stations WTKG 1230 AM and WOOD Newsradio1300 AM and 106.9 FM.



About Dennis Tubberge

n has been in the financial industry for over 25 years and has his corporate offices in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Tubbergen is CEO of PLP Advisors, LLC and has an online blog that can be read at http://www.dennistubbergen.com. To view Tubbergen’s latest Moving Markets? newsletter, go to http://www.moving-markets.com.



The opinions expressed herein are those of the writer and not necessarily those of USA Wealth Management, LLC. This update may contain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements as to future events that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those that were forecasted. Therefore, no forecast should be construed as a guarantee. Prior to making any investment decision, individuals should consult a professional to determine the risks, costs, benefits and fees associated with a particular investment. Information obtained from third party resources is believed to be reliable but the accuracy cannot be guaranteed.