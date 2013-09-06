Dennis Tubbergen Continues to Talk About Social Security Benefits

Grand Rapids, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- For those people who are too busy to stay on top of recent events in the world's economy, financial advisor Dennis Tubbergen lends a hand.



Tubbergen is a financial advisor, author, radio show host and CEO of PLP Advisors, LLC. Tubbergen gives brief updates when it comes to some of the latest significant events in U.S. and world economics and politics and how these events may impact the average American.



Whether people enjoy his monthly newsletter at www.moving-markets.com or his blog at http://www.dennistubbergen.com, Tubbergen can be counted on to share his viewpoints and opinions. On September 3, 2013 his blog was titled Part Two: Social Security Question and Answer Session.



"I’ve been discussing some common questions that many folks have when it comes to collecting Social Security benefits," began Tubbergen.



In this "Part Two" session, Tubbergen begins to talk about the strategy of filing for Social Security benefits and suspending as well as some of the rules for married couples when it comes to collecting Social Security benefits.



"Once you are collecting benefits from Social Security you can suspend your benefits provided you are at least as old as your normal retirement age," explained Tubbergen. "You can then reinstate your Social Security benefits at a later date and receive delayed retirement credits which are monthly increases to your benefit."



However, there are some issues to watch out for, such as being sure to pay your Part B Medicare premiums.



Tubbergen cautions that if you are married, you may also have the option to draw spousal benefits from Social Security or your own retirement benefits. The spousal benefit from Social Security is based upon the work and earnings record of your spouse. Choosing the right benefit at the right time can result in a significant increase in income over your lifetime in many cases.



"So, if you’re a married couple, how do you know how to collect your Social Security benefits?" asks Tubbergen. "This brief narrative is designed to give you an overview and offer some perspective when making that decision. Always seek the guidance of a qualified professional when making these important decisions."



To read Tubbergen's blog in its entirety and discover more tips for married couples when it comes to Social Security benefits, go to http://www.dennistubbergen.com and select his September 3, 2013 entry.



Tubbergen’s syndicated radio show can be heard on metro Michigan stations WTKG 1230 AM and WOOD Newsradio1300 AM and 106.9 FM.



About Dennis Tubbergen

Dennis Tubbergen has been in the financial industry for over 25 years and has his corporate offices in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Tubbergen is CEO of PLP Advisors, LLC and has an online blog that can be read at http://www.dennistubbergen.com. To view Tubbergen’s latest Moving Markets? newsletter, go to http://www.moving-markets.com.



The opinions expressed herein are those of the writer and not necessarily those of USA Wealth Management, LLC. This update may contain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements as to future events that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those that were forecasted. Therefore, no forecast should be construed as a guarantee. Prior to making any investment decision, individuals should consult a professional to determine the risks, costs, benefits and fees associated with a particular investment. Information obtained from third party resources is believed to be reliable but the accuracy cannot be guaranteed.