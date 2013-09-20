Dennis Tubbergen: Demographics May Be Wrong for Recovery

Grand Rapids, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- Dennis Tubbergen, a financial advisor, author, radio show host and CEO of PLP Advisors, LLC can be counted on to give a hand when it comes to understanding the latest events in U.S. and world economics.



Whether people enjoy his monthly newsletter at http://www.moving-markets.com or his blog at http://www.dennistubbergen.com, Tubbergen can be counted on to share his viewpoints and opinions. On September 18, 2013 his blog was titled Bad Demographics for a Sustained Recovery.



Tubbergen began his blog by saying, "A Business Insider article outlined a paper published by the International Monetary Fund titled "Shock from Graying: Is the Demographic Shift Weakening Monetary Policy Effectiveness?"



Tubbergen goes on to say he has been talking about this for a long time and has interviewed one of the premier experts on the subject, Harry Dent, on his radio program several times to discuss the topic.



Tubbergen has been writing for months about the various components of the economy and why recovery has been so slow.



"As people age, they don’t spend as much," explains Tubbergen. "If you’re not spending or borrowing, interest rates are not that important to you. That’s one of the reasons that the Fed’s stimulus programs have not been effective."



This trend is not just about the U.S. - it is worldwide. To see how long Tubbergen thinks the current economic winter season may last, go to http://www.dennistubbergen.com and select his September 18, 2013 entry.



About Dennis Tubbergen

Tubbergen’s syndicated radio show can be heard on metro Michigan stations WTKG 1230 AM and WOOD Newsradio1300 AM and 106.9 FM.



Dennis Tubbergen has been in the financial industry for over 25 years and has his corporate offices in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Tubbergen is CEO of PLP Advisors, LLC and has an online blog that can be read at http://www.dennistubbergen.com. To view Tubbergen’s latest Moving Markets newsletter, go to http://www.moving-markets.com.



The opinions expressed herein are those of the writer and not necessarily those of USA Wealth Management, LLC. This update may contain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements as to future events that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those that were forecasted. Therefore, no forecast should be construed as a guarantee. Prior to making any investment decision, individuals should consult a professional to determine the risks, costs, benefits and fees associated with a particular investment. Information obtained from third party resources is believed to be reliable but the accuracy cannot be guaranteed.