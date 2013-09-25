Financial Advisor Dennis Tubbergen Talks About the Possibility of Deflation

Grand Rapids, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Financial advisor Dennis Tubbergen can be counted on to give the latest U.S. and world happenings when it comes to the U.S. economy and general financial news. He also gives advice about what may be coming down the road for investors.



Tubbergen, who is a financial advisor, author, radio show host and CEO of PLP Advisors, LLC pens a monthly newsletter Trend Courier and writes a blog that can be viewed at http://www.dennistubbergen.com. On September 24, 2013, his blog was titled Is That Deflation Knocking at the Door?



"One of the primary characteristics of an economic winter season is excessive debt levels are wrung from the financial system," began Tubbergen. "To once again invoke the common sense argument, if debt levels are too high to be paid, the debt won’t be paid.



Tubbergen goes on to say debt excesses are deflationary as the money supply contracts. He has held the position since the financial crisis of five years ago, that in spite of the best efforts of the Federal Reserve to generate inflation; over the long term that would be highly unlikely if not impossible.



Tubbergen quotes from a September 17, 2013 Bloomberg.com article to help make his point. The article notes that August's inflation rate was less than forecast and it will take longer for inflation to reach the goal of the Federal Reserve.



"The Federal Reserve is attempting to add money to the financial system fast enough to create modest inflation," explained Tubbergen. "This article confirms that in spite of massive levels of easing, the Fed is falling short."



What will this mean for the average American? To find out, read Tubbergen's blog in its entirety by going to http://www.dennistubbergen.com and selecting his September 24, 2013 entry.



Tubbergen’s syndicated radio show can be heard on metro Michigan stations WTKG 1230 AM and WOOD Newsradio1300 AM and 106.9 FM. To listen to his shows as podcasts go to http://www.everythingfinancialradio.com



About Dennis Tubbergen

Dennis Tubbergen has been in the financial industry for over 25 years and has his corporate offices in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Tubbergen is CEO of PLP Advisors, LLC and has an online blog that can be read at http://www.dennistubbergen.com.

The opinions expressed herein are those of the writer and not necessarily those of USA Wealth Management, LLC. This update may contain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements as to future events that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those that were forecasted. Therefore, no forecast should be construed as a guarantee. Prior to making any investment decision, individuals should consult a professional to determine the risks, costs, benefits and fees associated with a particular investment. Information obtained from third party resources is believed to be reliable but the accuracy cannot be guaranteed.