Financial Advisor Dennis Tubbergen Talks About Greek Debt

Grand Rapids, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Have trouble keeping up with what is going on with the U.S. economy and stock markets?



Dennis Tubbergen, a financial advisor, author, radio show host and CEO of PLP Advisors, LLC can help out. With his blog at http://www.dennistubbergen.com, Tubbergen is dedicated to sharing his viewpoints and opinions. On October 9, 2013 his blog was titled Soros: Greek Debt Can't be Paid.



Tubbergen began the blog by saying, "Hedge fund icon George Soros recently stated that the Greek debt can’t possibly be paid and unless some of the debt is forgiven, Greece may see political extremism."



Below Tubbergen quotes from an article in the German publication Deutsche Welle that ran July 10, 2013.



U.S. large-scale investor George Soros (pictured) told Germany's "Spiegel online" business editors that another international debt haircut for crisis-stricken Greece was inevitable.



"Everyone knows the country will never be able to pay back its debt," Soros insisted. He said his talks with business partners had convinced him that private investors would be willing to return to Greece once the repayment of public debt was off the table. This, he argued, would allow the country to recover fast.



But it's been the outgoing German government in particular which has refused to even talk about another write-down on Greek debt. Berlin has only signaled it would be willing to agree to lower interest rates and perhaps grant a longer period for debt repayment.



George Soros admitted it would be a hard battle to get the public creditors to forego what they were supposed to get from Athens, as it would breach many political taboos again and would be tough to communicate to taxpayers.



But he said Germany should recall its own history after World War II, when it profited several times from debt cancellations .



To read what Tubbergen has to say about this and a unique surgery center in Oklahoma City that charges 20% of other similar facilities, go to http://www.dennistubbergen.com and select his October 9, 2013 entry.



Tubbergen’s syndicated radio show can be heard on metro Michigan stations WTKG 1230 AM and WOOD Newsradio1300 AM and 106.9 FM.



About Dennis Tubbergen

Dennis Tubbergen has been in the financial industry for over 25 years and has his corporate offices in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Tubbergen is CEO of PLP Advisors, LLC and has an online blog that can be read at http://www.dennistubbergen.com. To view Tubbergen’s latest Moving Markets? newsletter, go to http://www.moving-markets.com.



The opinions expressed herein are those of the writer and not necessarily those of USA Wealth Management, LLC. This update may contain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements as to future events that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those that were forecasted. Therefore, no forecast should be construed as a guarantee. Prior to making any investment decision, individuals should consult a professional to determine the risks, costs, benefits and fees associated with a particular investment. Information obtained from third party resources is believed to be reliable but the accuracy cannot be guaranteed.