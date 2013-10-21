Financial Advisor Hosts Dr. Robert McHugh on His Radio Show

Grand Rapids, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- It is difficult to stay abreast of everything that is happening financially in the United States today. Dennis Tubbergen, a financial advisor, author, radio show host and CEO of PLP Advisors, LLC can be counted on to give a hand when it comes to understanding the latest events in U.S. and world economics.



With guests from all over the world on his radio show, Tubbergen is dedicated to sharing these expert viewpoints and opinions. His last guest was Dr. Robert McHugh, a reknowned financial author and president and CEO of Main Line Investors. Dr. McHugh will discuss his latest book that is hot off the presses and titled The Coming Economic Ice Age.



Tubbergen also shares his own opinions on his blog at http://www.dennistubbergen.com. On October 8, 2013 his blog was titled Proof the Free Market Works.



"I listened with great interest when a colleague told me about a new business model in the medical field; or, is it an old model rebirthed and repackaged?" began Tubbergen.



"At one time, the services of a medical professional were paid for in cash, or even barter. Then two things happened to change the way that health or sickness benefits were financed – regulation (including licensing) and a dramatic economic change."



According to Tubbergen, in the early 1900s licensing began to be required for medical practitioners. In order to get a license to practice medicine, one had to meet certain minimum educational standards and competency requirements. Accreditation standards for hospitals were also put in place.



"While I am not arguing against regulation and licensing for most professions that require licensing, it’s a fact that when licensing is required, costs increase," explained Tubbergen.



As a result of medical care becoming more standardized and as a result of the autumn economic season that existed at the time, during the 1920s hospital care was more in demand. By 1929, Blue Cross hospital insurance was developed. Interestingly, during the winter economic season of the 1930s hospital insurance grew dramatically. During this economic winter season, pre-paid hospital insurance was mutually advantageous to both hospitals and subscribers. During this time frame, both consumers and hospitals suffered from falling incomes as a result of the deflationary conditions that existed at the time.



To read the blog in its entirety and get Tubbergen's take on what happened during this crucial period in the new healthcare industry, go to http://www.dennistubbergen.com and select his October 8, 2013 entry.



Tubbergen’s syndicated radio show can be heard on metro Michigan stations WTKG 1230 AM and WOOD Newsradio1300 AM and 106.9 FM.



About Dennis Tubbergen

Dennis Tubbergen has been in the financial industry for over 25 years and has his corporate offices in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Tubbergen is CEO of PLP Advisors, LLC and has an online blog that can be read at http://www.dennistubbergen.com. To view Tubbergen’s latest Moving Markets? newsletter, go to www.moving-markets.com.



The opinions expressed herein are those of the writer and not necessarily those of USA Wealth Management, LLC. This update may contain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements as to future events that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those that were forecasted. Therefore, no forecast should be construed as a guarantee. Prior to making any investment decision, individuals should consult a professional to determine the risks, costs, benefits and fees associated with a particular investment. Information obtained from third party resources is believed to be reliable but the accuracy cannot be guaranteed.