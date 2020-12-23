New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2020 -- NOx is a term collectively used for nitrogen oxides, nitric oxide, and nitrogen dioxide. Combustion and fuel gases majorly contribute to the production of NOx. NOx are man-made by-products and are mainly responsible for acid rains, global warming, and pollution. The need to eliminate these harmful compounds from nature has led to the development of DeNOx catalysts. The addition of ammonia to NOx leads to the formation of DeNOx catalysts that trigger the conversion of hazardous NOx into naturally occurring nitrogen and water.



Market Drivers:

?h? Gl?b?l D?N?? ??t?l??t M?rk?t size ?? ?r????t?d t? amount to U?D 1.90 billion ?n 2019 and t? surpass U?D 2.32 billion b? 2027, registering ? ??GR ?f 2.8% through the forecast period.The market for DeNOx catalysts is being motivated by concerns about global warming and growing awareness of the need for sustainable growth. The growing use of automobiles, industrial development, advances in technology and strict pollution control regulations are expected to increase the demand for DeNOx catalysts. To encourage the use of catalysts, research and development activities are also planned.



Global DeNOx Catalyst Market Segmentation:



The latest report enumerates the leading products manufactured in this industry, their application areas, as well as end-use industries.



Based on Material, the global DeNOx Catalyst market can be segmented into:

Ceramic

Zeolites

Base Metal

Precious Metal



In terms of Type, the global DeNOx Catalyst market is categorized into the following:

Honeycomb Type

Flat Type



The global DeNOx Catalyst market consists of a large number of Application industries, including:

Power Plant

Cement Plant

Refinery Plant

Steel Plant

Transportation Vehicle

Others



Regional Outlook

The demand for DeNOx catalysts is increasing in countries like India and China due to their rapidly expanding economies and focus on emission control measures. The strict environmental regulations in North America and Europe imposed by governments and regulatory bodies have decreased the total permissible emission of NOx, which is anticipated to propel the DeNOx catalyst market. The demand for pollution removal agents is expected to increase due to the inferior quality of fuel resources in the Middle East & Africa.



Geographical Segmentation:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Leading companies profiled in the report:

CRI Catalysts, BASF, Tuna Corporation, JGC C&C, Johnson Matthey, and VINCI Environment.



Key Highlights of the Report:

The market report comprises a broad segmentation of the global DeNOx Catalyst market on the basis of product type, application gamut, end-use landscape, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

The report lists the key business expansion strategies undertaken by the leading market competitors, such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, R&D investments, and product innovations, technological upgradation, etc.

The report exhaustively assesses the present market situation, downstream buyers, and upstream feedstock.

Additionally, the report gauges the significant impact of modern technologies, such as artificial intelligence and big data analytics, and social media platforms, on the DeNOx Catalyst market development in the near future.



