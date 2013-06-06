Dent Car Repair Now Serves the Public

Coconut Creek, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2013 -- South Florida: Five Star Dent Removal, do services for your car like dent removal without changing the original paint in only few hours.



One of the possessions we care the most is our car. We do not only care for its spare parts but also of the surface. No damages on the surface like scratch or dents, the better. But there are situations beyond control which damages the surface of our car. We actually get these damages on our daily routines like by parking and shopping. Moreover, nature becomes also the contributor for the dents.



Falling tree branches and twigs or even hailstones are to mention. Damage repair for this is costly and gives us worries that it might ruin the paint. But there are now who fixes this without damaging the factory paint and in affordable cost too. They are the one to come and fix problems once you need their service. Five Star Dent Removal will repair the dent and bring back your car to shape.



No need to worry about peeling off or cracking of paint because they do it with utmost care. They fix damages on the most brands of cars from simplest to luxurious. They only cost you of the damage depending on how large is it and by not the whole car.



Aside from dent removing they also do windshield replacement like in Fort Lauderdale and auto detailing in South Florida. Auto detailing doesn’t only clean the car inside out, but they also improve the appearance and the sale value of the car. They also serve the areas of Palm Beach, Broward and Dade County.



About US

You can contact Five Star Dent Removal on this number and visit their website:

South Florida

954-818-5555

fivestardentremoval.com



And you may email Christiaan who is one of the talents on car repair on these email address: chris@fivestardentremoval.com and he will likely repair your car personally.



Media Contact

Person Name: Christiaan

Company: Five Star Dent Removal

Address: 5544 Nw 41st Terrace

Coconut Creek, Florida

Phone: 954-818-5555

Email Id: chris@fivestardentremoval.com

Website: http://fivestardentremoval.com/