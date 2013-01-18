Dent1st Offers One of the Lowest Prices on Dental Implants in London, Offers Free Consultation

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2013 -- Dent1st, a cosmetic dentistry & implant centre, is offering low priced dental implants despite the current high rates of dental implants in nearly every dentistry in the U.K. Dent1st stated that they are able to offer such low prices because of their team of dentists who are professionals in tooth implants and also because they have the necessary equipments to complete the tooth implant procedures. Dent1st is offering dental implants starting from £995 as compared to other dentistry whose prices range from £1800-2500. The dentistry has placed nearly 25,000 successful tooth implants and is located in the reputed medical district of Harley Street.



Dent1st informed that tooth implants are quickly becoming popular in the U.K. because in the long run they are much cheaper and require relatively fairly low maintenance cost. The dental implants clinic further informed that cost of dental implants will eventually reduce as many professional dentists from Eastern European countries are moving to London after realizing the potential in the dentist industry in the U.K. Dent1st is already ahead in this cosmetic dentistry industry as they have already established a team of dentists who are highly experienced in performing dental implants and other dental treatments. The dentistry stated that it is also providing a free consultation for interested prospects and is willing to answer any queries on the various treatments.



Dent1st’s website, http://www.dent1st.co.uk, also has extensive information on dental implants to help the general public understand the procedure. A number of videos, articles and images are published on the site explaining the various treatments and how they can benefit ones oral health. Latest news and an active blog are also features of Dent1st’s website. The dentistry stated that the site was not created simply to advertise their services but to educate the public on possible treatments, it is their priority to help people make the right decision when it comes to oral health.



The dentistry’s low dental implants London costs are not the only discounted services offered. Dent1st offers discounts in nearly every treatment they provide. The dentistry stated that they are able to do so as they have now established themselves in Harley Street and have become one of the prestigious cosmetic dentistry & implant centers. Dent1st further stated that they see nearly 5,000 patients annually and have acquired a 99% success rate throughout their treatments. With the increasing number of patients, Dent1st is able to offer discounts that are unmatchable by other dentistry in the city.



About Dent1st

Dent1st is one of the leading cosmetic dentistry & implant centers located in the medical district of Harley Street, London. Through their online platform, http://www.dent1st.co.uk/, information regarding the various dental services and the portfolios of the dental team can be viewed. The dentistry is known for successfully placing over 25,000 dental implants and for providing one of the lowest priced dental implants in London.



For more information about dental implants, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of dent1st.co.uk, please call at (44)-20-7424-8886 or email to gabor.pokoradi@aol.com.