3D printing (3DP) is a key trend in the field of digital dentistry today. As a technology, 3DP has been used since the 1980s, but it has only recently become popular. Dental 3D printing allows a dentist to create personalized designs for a variety of products such as dental implants and dental prosthetics. These products are significantly employed in restoration of the dental structure.



Leading Companies Profiled in the Report are:



3D Systems, Inc.,,Prodways Group,,Stratasys Ltd.,,Carbon 3d Inc.,,DWS Systems,,Envisiontec



Global Dental 3D Printing Market: Segmentation



The report consists of forecasts for the dental 3D printing market at the global, regional, and country levels. The report contains analysis of trends in each segment of the market for the period from 2018 to 2028. For this study, Reports and Data has segmented the global dental 3D printing market in terms of type, application, and end-user as follows.



By Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)



Material

Plastic

Metal

Equipment

3D Printer

3D Scanner

Service



By Application (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)



Orthodontics

Prosthodontics

Implantology



By End-user (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)



Laboratories

Clinics



