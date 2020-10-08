Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2020 -- Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, 'Dental 3D Printing Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027'. According to the report, the global dental 3D printing market was valued at US$ 1,411.7 Mn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2019 to 2027



Overview



- The dental industry is moving towards digital dentistry, and 3D technologies are changing the way in which dental solutions are approached. The ability to print a complex dental models, using wide variety of compatible materials, along with high speed and accuracy offered by dental 3D printers has gain popularity among the dental industry.

- Increased in demand for cosmetic dentistry among youth and rising demand for dental care among aged population has further raise the demand for dental 3D printers in dental industry. High incidence of dental caries and dental related problems, advent of novel and innovative technology by key players, and initiative from government organization towards the research and development of 3D printing technology are the major factors driving the growth of dental 3D printing market

- North America held major share of the global dental 3D printing market in 2018. Significant growth of the market in the region can be attributed to increase in the prevalence of dental diseases among people, rapid adoption of the advanced 3D printing technology, and presence of well-established market players in the region

- The dental 3D printing market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR of 14.5% from 2019 to 2027 due to the growing demand for dental care, and increasing popularity in digital dentistry



Growing Demand for Dental Care to Drive Market

- The increasing awareness about dental health care and high incidence of dental problems create a huge demand for dental care services. In developed regions, insurance companies are providing coverage for dental treatments

- Unhealthy food habits in children, concerns regarding aesthetics among the youth, and the aging population lead to increased demand for dental care

- For instance, according to the American College of Prosthodontists (ACP), currently, 23 million people in the U.S. are completely edentulous and another 12 million are edentulous in one arch

- According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2014,, 83% of children aged 2–17, 62% of adults aged 18–64 and 62.4% adults aged 65 and above had dental visits throughout the year

- This is expected to drive demand for dental implants, crowns & bridges, which, in turn will fuel the need for dental care in the coming years



Vat Photopolymerization Segment Dominated Global Market



- Based on technology type, the dental 3D printing market is segmented as vat photopolymerization, fused deposition modeling (FDM), polyJet technology, selective laser sintering (SLS), and others. The vat photopolymerization is further segmented into stereolithography (SLA) and digital light processing (DLP)

- The vat photopolymerization segment dominates the global dental 3D printing market in 2018 owing to high technology innovation, requirement of low cost material for printing, delivers high accuracy and requires minimal post processing of the final product.



Photopolymer Segment Held Major Share of Global Dental 3D Printing Market



- In terms of material, dental 3D printing market is segmented into metal, photopolymer, ceramic and others

- Photopolymer segment accounts for largest market for dental 3D printing in 2018 due to advent in new technology for development of cost effective photopolymer material and ability of photopolymer to be compatible for construction of wide variety of dental models

- The metal segment is projected to grow at moderate rate in forecast period due to rising cost of metal based printers owing to high processing cost of metal into powdered form before it could be used in printers



Crowns and Bridges Segment Held Major Share of Global Dental 3D Printing Market



- Based on application, dental 3D printing market is segmented into dental implants, dentures, crowns and bridges and others.

- Crowns and bridges segment accounts for highest market for dental 3D printing due to rising prevalence of dental caries, increase in incidence of tooth loss owing to injury and accident.

- The dental implants and dentures segment is anticipated to grow at significant rate during forecast period due to rise in aging population worldwide, and rising demand for cosmetic dentistry to enhance the quality of life



North America to Dominate the Market



In terms of region, the global dental 3D printing market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to account for leading share of the global dental 3D printing market during the forecast period



- Rapid adoption of digital dentistry by dental labs, favorable dental health insurance coverage, and rise in focus on esthetics in the U.S. are the major factors boosting the growth of the market in North America. Also, presence of leading industry players offering broad portfolio of dental 3D printers and materials in developed countries is likely to boost the market in North America in the next few years

Growth Strategies of Key Players

- Key players operating in the global dental 3D printing market are Stratasys Ltd., 3D Systems, Inc., EnvisionTEC, Inc., Formlabs, Inc., Renishaw plc., DWS S.r.l., Prodways Group, Asiga, and SLM Solutions



