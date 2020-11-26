New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2020 -- According to an analysis of Reports and Data, the global dental adhesive market was valued at USD 2.06 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 3.47 billion by the year 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period. Poor food habits among young people have been the root cause of tooth decay, tooth erosion, and other tooth conditions which has stimulated the dental adhesive market. WHO's factsheet states that around the world nearly 60% to 90% school children and 100% of adults have an oral cavity or other related problem. Besides, the soaring incidence of severe periodontal diseases is creating an environment conducive to the growth of the global dental adhesive market. Dental adhesives are used to ensure that a denture adheres well to the oral mucosa. They are available in diverse formulations such as powders, liquids, creams, wafers, and pads. Dental adhesives are a barrier that essentially help to prevent cavities. The material is made of plastic and is usually applied on the back of chewing surface of a tooth, as they are most susceptible to tooth decay.



The growing demand for dental restorations and cosmetic dentistry is anticipated to drive the demand in the dental adhesive market over the forecast period. According to the FDI World Dental Federation, dental caries accounts for nearly 10% of the healthcare budget of most of the developed nations. Thus, the high prevalence of dental caries coupled with the need to curb healthcare costs is anticipated to fuel the demand for preventive dentistry, thereby driving the market.



Dental Adhesive Market Dynamics



Widespread oral care campaigns by governments as well as private bodies has tremendously contributed to raising awareness about importance of oral health among people. Increasing healthcare expenditure, greater emphasis on improving outcomes of dental procedures, and expanding geriatric population are the major drivers of dental adhesive market. In addition, technological advancements in dental care and medical devices holds promise for rising opportunities for the dental adhesive market in the near future. Despite witnessing positive growth over the past few years, lack of dental hygiene among adults worldwide and high cost of dental treatment, create an obstruction for the market growth in upcoming years.



An article by the American College of Prosthodontists states that single crowns are one of the most popular dental procedures in the country and nearly 2.3 million implants supported crowns are produced each year. In addition, it also states that nearly 15% of individuals with tooth loss use dentures. Thus, high demand for dental restorations coupled with growing geriatric population and road accidents is anticipated to increase the demand for dental adhesives.



Supportive initiatives by the government to improve oral health outcomes are anticipated to increase the affordability and accessibility of dental sealants. For instance, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) introduced a 'School Sealant Program' wherein pit and fissure sealants will be provided to millions of school-going children, especially those in rural and low-income schools.



Dental Adhesive Market: Regional Outlook



The regional outlook of the dental adhesives market demonstrates that Europe will dominate the dental adhesives market throughout the estimated timeframe. This can be due to a rise in the geriatric populace, increasing awareness towards oral hygiene, a rise in dental diseases, soaring demand for cosmetic dentistry, and increasing prevalence of dental tourism in certain countries of the European Union. Europe dental adhesives market is anticipated to register a growth of 6.6% over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is estimated to hold 24.5% share of the global dental adhesive market. Agricultural countries, for example, China and India are probably going to observe high development as though dental disorders were common in the countries, it is only recently that the common people are becoming aware of the treatment options available and are opting to undergo such treatment for better outcome.



Dental Adhesive Market: Key Players



Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Procter & Gamble Co.

3M Company

GlaxoSmithKline

Danaher Corporation

Ultradent Products, Inc.

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Voco GmbH

Tokuyama Dental Corporation Inc.

GC Corporation, Dent aid

Kuraray Noritake Dental Inc.

ICPA Health

Medicals Co. Ltd.

Sun Medical Co., Ltd.



Impact of COVID-19 on Dental Adhesive Market:



The dentistry industry is facing a dark hour with the growth and spread of the Coronavirus pandemic. Not only are dental surgeons at the highest risk of contracting the Coronavirus, dental clinics across the world have witnessed very low number of patients as people ear the transmission of the disease through dentists. With the pandemic still on the growth curve, there is no hope of revival anytime soon, which will negatively affect the dental adhesive market. What the industry needs now is significant monetary investments for safe dental practice and proper training and process management in following these protocols to guarantee minimal risk to patients and dentists.



There is a need for cultural changes in the approach to dentistry, adopt tele mentoring, and shift focus to preventive dental care. Preventive procedures can curb the risk of cross-infection from aerosols, and splatter which poses a serious health risk to dental practitioners even under regular circumstances. The pandemic has brought about an opportunity to rapidly shift to the use of minimally invasive techniques like ART, ACT which are huge challenge to introduce. This can also help in reducing the cost of treatment which will in turn help the dental adhesive market.



Report Highlights:



Detailed overview of the market

Evolving dental adhesive market dynamics

In-depth dental adhesive market classification

Historical, present, and anticipated dental adhesive market size and share in terms of volume and value

Recent dental adhesive market trends and advances

Competitive landscape

Strategies adopted by key players and products portfolio

Segments, sub-segments, and geographic regions exhibiting growth prospects

A neutral and global perspective on dental adhesive market performance

Dental Adhesive Market: Segmentation



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the dental adhesive market on the basis of application, denture adhesives, end-use, and region:



Application (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)



Denture Adhesives

Pit & Fissure Sealants

Restorative Adhesives

Others



Denture Adhesive (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)



Cream/Paste

Powder

liquid

Others



End Use (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)



Dental Hospitals & Clinics

Dental Academic & Research Institutes

Laboratories



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)



North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil



Thank you for reading our report. Customization is available in the report. To know more, please connect with us and our team will ensure the report is customized as per your requirements.



