Dental Art International of Tijuana Announces Affordable Dental Implants

Dental Art International of Tijuana Mexico recently announced their recent practice of affordable dental implants available to clients from the United States. Dr. Humberto Miyano the primary dentist at Dental Arts International is one of the best cosmetic dentists in Mexico and is fully trained in all aspects of dental implants.



Dental implants in Mexico are very popular and are performed at only a fraction of the cost of the same procedures in the United States. Dr. Arnulfo Vazquez is the Dental Art International implant specialist and Dr. Vazquez is one of the top dental implant specialists in Mexico. He was trained in both Mexico and the United States and uses the latest technological procedures to provide patients with the best quality dental implants available



Dental implants are popular with patients because they provide a way to replace missing teeth and to strengthen the bones around existing teeth. The procedure takes some time but with patience, the result is stunning. Dental implants done in Tijuana are of the best quality and Dr. Miyano and Dr. Vazquez go out of their way to assure patients that their dental facilities are clean and safe and that dental clinics in Mexico are on par with any in the United States.



Prices in dental clinics in Tijuana are often one third of the cost of those in the United States and the Tijuana dentists provide most every service available at any US practice. Everything from basic exams to X-rays, to root canals and crowns can be had for a fraction of the cost and the initial exam and evaluation is free of charge. For more extensive work like dental implants, Tijuana has some of the best cosmetic dentists in Mexico.



Mexican dentists are trained to a very high standard and the clinics are clean and efficient. Any American citizen can rest assured that they will receive excellent care in Tijuana dental clinics. Those interested in learning more can visit the Dental Art International website or call 619.81.9442.



About Dental Art International

Dental Art International is a Mexican dental clinic in Tijuana, Mexico. The clinic is staffed by highly trained, board certified dentists and the office has been recently remodeled. The dentists at Dental Arts International work with the most modern equipment and provide services in a clean and friendly environment.