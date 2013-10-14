Dental Art Tijuana Invites Americans to Mexico for Cheaper Dental Services

Toronto, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- Dental Art Tijuana invites Americans to try its dental services, all at cheaper prices, by visiting its clinic in Tijuana, Mexico just near the Mexican border. Choosing Dental Art Tijuana for its affordable dental care is the most practical choice for those who want to save but still receive world-class dental services or are insufficiently covered by dental insurances. With that, this fully-equipped dental facility introduces itself as the best alternative for Americans.



Traveling to Dental Art Tijuana is easier than what it seems. The MEDAC building housing the modern clinic is just a short drive from the border near San Diego, California. Even from the US soil, the building can also already be seen while taking the freeway en route to the border. Another option is to take a short airplane ride to the city. Dental Art Tijuana’s strategic location gives patients a smart and practical choice for all types of dental care and treatments as it provides American-standard services at lower Mexican rates.



Compared to the on-going rates in the U.S., Dental Art Tijuana enables its patients to save up to 200% on all known dental services and products, with not much additional cost in traveling either. The clinic guarantees free exam and evaluation, as well as free digital bitewing X-ray, which costs up to $150 in the U.S. Many American patients have already availed its affordable dental implants that cost $350 to $1000 compared to the current price range of $600 to $2625 in the U.S.



The facility and location, together with all the equipment and services like cheap dental implants, are guaranteed safe, upholding international standards on all services.



Patients have the option to travel back and forth every after consultation or treatment, or just prefer to stay with one of Dental Art Tijuana’s partner luxury hotels, such as the Lucerna Hotel, Ticuan Hotel and Tijuana Grand Hotel. All hotels have very affordable rates. They also provide land transportation from the hotel to the clinic and vice versa.