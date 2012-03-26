Dental Assistant Salary Data by State Released by DentalAssistantIncome.com

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2012 -- The dental assistant resource website DentalAssistantIncome.com has recently added information on dental assistant salary ranges for all 50 states. The dental assistant career guide features in-depth information regarding the top dental assisting schools, programs, training classes and career salaries.



As more people recognize the importance of dental care in overall health, the dental assistant career opportunities continue to grow. Training for the popular allied health career can usually be completed in two years or less and with both career and salary potentials growing, more people are turning to DentalAssistantIncome.com to learn about the field and their options.



“This field is expected to keep growing faster than average through 2018,” said a DentalAssistantIncome.com representative. “The addition of in-depth information on dental assistant salary data to the website provides a clearer picture of opportunities for those considering a dental assistant career.”



According to the website, the average dental assistant salary is between $27,000 and $32,000 yearly with the potential to rise above $40,000 with specialized training. In addition to salary information for all 50 states, the online guide looks at the percentage breakdowns for upper, middle and lower income earners in the field.



Dental assistant positions can vary greatly in responsibilities and requirements depending on the dental office location, the dentist themselves as well as the dental assistant training and the particular accreditation held by the dental assistant. While it is possible to be hired to work as a dental assistant without any formal schooling and learn on the job, training to be a Certified Dental Assistant or a Registered Dental Assistant can raise salary ranges to the higher limits.



The Website provides in-depth information on the dental assistant duties with categorization reflecting the training and accreditation level of the assistant. While dental assistants are not required to start with training in many states, lack of advanced education and certification severely hampers job responsibilities and therefore earning potential.



The dental assistant schools and training programs are fully discussed with detailed information on curriculums, internships, certification and post educational job placement assistance. Acquiring a degree or certification can take anywhere from six months to two years. “Since education and certification can help raise earning potential, most dental assistants continue their medical training in dentistry for further career advancement,” said the representative. For more information, please visit http://dentalassistantincome.com/



About DentalAssistantIncome.com

DentalAssistantIncome.com is a top online destination to learn about a rewarding career as a dental assistant. The dental assistant career guide features in-depth information regarding the top dental assisting schools, programs and training classes. The guide also provides the latest information regarding dental assistant salary data for all 50 states.