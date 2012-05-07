Dental Assistant School, AAA School of Dental Assisting, Offers New Radiology Class

Sanford, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2012 -- Due to an aging and growing population, an increased number of older adults retaining their natural teeth and a variety of other reasons, job demand in the field of dental services is expected to continue to rise over the next several years.



And according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the position of dental assistant will see the highest level of growth. In fact, the BLS states employment of dental assistants is expected to grow by 31 percent from 2010 to 2020, much faster than the average for all occupations.



This surge in demand is prompting a large number of people to enroll in dental assistant school. But in order to secure a top paying job, it is essential for perspective students to choose a highly qualified school.



Based in Sanford, Florida, AAA School of Dental Assisting features a superior, hands-on dental assistant program and recently announced the addition of their new radiology class. The AAAsoda dental assistant course is designed to allow students to work in the classroom as well as in a dental office. The school’s staff of instructors and dentists offer more than 20 years of professional dental experience, allowing them to provide students with an advanced learning environment.



At AAAsoda, dental assistants are trained to provide a wide range of services, including assisting dentists with procedures, taking and developing x-rays, performing administrative duties, record keeping, patient care and much more. And the best part is, students do not need any previous experience or a college degree to enroll in the AAAsoda program. Students are simply required to have a high school diploma or G.E.D. and the dental hygienist school will teach them everything they need to know to have a successful career in the industry.



According to AAAsoda, “We offer a unique program designed to help you quickly open doors to a new professional career as a dental assistant.”



Each course provides students with a good understanding of commonly used dental terminology and typical tasks they will be expected to perform in a dental office. It also allows them practice these skills in a real-life dental setting.



With summer classes gearing up to begin, the school is pleased to now be accepting financial aid from Veterans benefits.



About AAA School of Dental Assisting

