Dental Assistant School Advantage Career Institute Launches Students' Successful Careers

Eatontown, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- Unlike many market segments, the healthcare industry is booming and ripe with job opportunities. For people looking to enroll in a medical or dental assistant school New Jersey based Advantage Career Institute is a solid first step toward a successful new career that takes advantage of this trend. Its recent graduates are the best testament to the strength of the school’s programs. The majority of the one hundred students who graduated from Advantage Career Institute at the ceremony that took place in late March at the Sheraton Eatontown, New Jersey, are already actively employed and building their new careers in the dental or medical fields.



Accredited by the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools, Advantage Career Institute offers a truly unique academic experience with hands-on training in a small class environment. Students learn by doing in classes of 20 or fewer in on-site state-of-the-art labs. This translates directly into the students’ 95% completion rate for their programs and 95-100% pass rate on the National Conference exams. These statistics make the ideal place to train to become an office specialist, dental or medical assistant New Jersey based Advantage Career Institute.



Advantage Career Institute’s challenging educational programs fully prepare students for the rigors and demands of their new careers. That’s why its graduates are precisely the kind of office specialist, medical or dental assistant New Jersey area employers want to hire. The medical assistant program covers: medical terminology, anatomy and physiology, medical law and ethics including HIPAA, electronic health records and clinical skills in phlebotomy, injections, EKGs, vital signs, and daily living and mobility assisting. The Institute’s dental assistant program trains students to: perform preliminary examinations, assist chair-side using fourhanded dentistry, schedule appointments, keep patient records and sterilize instruments. And, its medical office specialist track prepares students to capably perform an administrative role in a medical setting, with proficiency in electronic health records and medical billing and coding.



The Institute holds two formal graduations each year recognizing the hundreds of students who have mastered the academic, clinical and employment skills needed to be employed in their new in-demand medical and dental careers. Students who complete the comprehensive career readiness programs can go on to become a Certified Clinical Medical Assistant, Certified Phlebotomy Technician, Certified EKG Technician, Certified Patient Care Technician, dental assistant, office specialist and perform the medical billing & coding New Jersey insurers require.



About Advantage Career Institute

Advantage Career Institute is a career medical assistant school conveniently located in Central New Jersey. It offers students a variety of training programs in the fields that are most in-demand today. The Institute provides hands-on training in small classes in its fully-equipped, state-of-the-art facility. Advantage Career Institute is approved by the New Jersey State Department of Education and the New Jersey Department of Labor. For more information about its programs and how to pursue a new career in healthcare, visit: http://www.advantagecareerinstitute.com/