Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market by Deployment, Capability, Equipment and End User Analysis by 2025 : Geistlich, Zimmer, DePuy Synthes, Biomet

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/07/2020 -- Dental bone graft substitute is a kind of bone substitute used in a dental surgical procedure which replaces missing bone in order to repair bone fracture. This report covers the market analysis for various materials dental bone graft substitute.



Regionally, the markets in Europe and North America jointly contribute for over 79.58% of total revenue produced in the overall dental bone graft substitutes market. However, on account of immense rise in dental tourism, the markets in Asia Pacific and the Rest of the World are projected as the most attractive regional markets for dental bone graft substitutes over the forecast period.



The increase in per capita healthcare expenditure has improved the affordability of patients for dental services. Coupled with the rising scope of dental tourism in emerging economies, this factor is likely to propel the global market. Global increase in geriatric population, resulting in raised adoption of various dental procedures owing to their susceptibility to dental disorders, is also adding considerably to the market expansion. The ever-increasing patient base and rising disposable incomes in emerging economies are estimated to create opportunities for the participants operating in this market.



The global Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market was 600 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 1180 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% between 2019 and 2025.



Segment by Key players:

- Geistlich

- Zimmer

- DePuy Synthes

- Biomet

- Straumann

- Medtronic

- DENTSPLY

- Botiss

- AAP Implantate

- Biomatlante

- Maxigen Biotech

- Exactech



Segment by Type:

- Natural (Xenograft)

- Synthetic

- Composites

- Others



Segment by Application:

- Hospital

- Dental Clinic



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



