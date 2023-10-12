Dental CAD-CAM Market Is Thriving Worldwide : Dentsply Sirona, Zimmer Biomet, Ivoclar Vivadent, Dental Wings

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Dental CAD-CAM Market 2023-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Dental CAD-CAM market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Major players profiled in the study are:

Ivoclar Vivadent (Liechtenstein), Dentsply Sirona (United States), 3Shape (Denmark), Align technology (United States), Zimmer Biomet (United States), Planmeca (Finland), exocad GmbH (Germany), Kelkar Dynamics LLP. (India), Roland DGA Corporation (United States), Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), Datron AG (Germany), vhf camfacture AG (Germany), Dental wings Inc. (Canada), Amann Girbach AG (Austria)



Scope of the Report of Dental CAD-CAM

In Recent times, CAD-CAM technology is widely used in dentistry to construct dental restorations and prostheses. CAD-CAM system allows dentists or laboratory technicians to automate the fixed restoration process and complete all processes in a single or two visits. CAD-CAM technology is the best option for dental professionals as it helps to eliminate the outsourcing cost. However, the chairside CAD-CAM technique is highly used by dentist professionals for scanning the preparation and then fabricating the restoration in the milling device.



In 2020, Align Technology, Inc. announced the acquisition of Germany-based exocad, a leading CAD CAM software provider. The acquisition will strengthen Align Technology's digital dentistry platform and broaden solution offerings. With the acquisition, the company will also expand in ortho-restorative and comprehensive treatment.



The Global Dental CAD-CAM Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Practices CAD-CAM Systems, Laboratories CAD-CAM Systems), Application (Crowns, Inlays, Onlays, Veneers, Bridges, Dentures, Other Implant-Supported Restorations), Components (Digital Impressions, CAD Software (Cloud, On-Premises)), End Users (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Laboratories, Others), Dimension (2D Images, 3D Images)



Market Opportunities:

- High Growth of CAD-CAM Systems for Dentistry in Emerging Economies like China, India, and Singapore



Market Drivers:

- Demand for Laboratory CAD-CAM Systems in Dentistry for Tooth Construction and Restoration Process

- Increased Adoption of CAD-CAM Systems in Dental Clinics to Reduce Waiting Time, Outsourcing Costs, and Improve Accuracy



Market Trend:

- Advancements in Computer-Aided Design and Manufacturing and Use of Virtual Articulators in the CAD-CAM Technology

- Rising demand for Cloud-based Dental CAD Software Among the Users Due to Flexibility and Avoid Downtime



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



