Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Dental Care Market in China 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Dental Care market in China to grow at a CAGR of 5.87 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the growing awareness for personal hygiene practices. The Dental Care market in China has also been witnessing the increasing demand for natural or herbal dental care products. However, the threat from professional dental care products could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Dental Care Market in China 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Middle South China, East China, South West China, and North China regions; it also covers the Dental Care market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Colgate-Palmolive Co., Hawley & Hazel (BVI) Co. Ltd., Procter & Gamble Co., and Unilever Group.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Amway (China) Co. Ltd., Beijing LG Household Chemical Co. Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Guangxi Aoqili Co. Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Ltd., Masson Group Co. Ltd., Sunstar Suisse S.A., and Yunnan Baiyao Group Co. Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?



What are the key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/143426/dental-care-market-in-china-2012-2016.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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