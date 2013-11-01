Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- Dental Care market in China to grow at a CAGR of 5.87 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the growing awareness for personal hygiene practices. The Dental Care market in China has also been witnessing the increasing demand for natural or herbal dental care products. However, the threat from professional dental care products could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Dental Care Market in China 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Middle South China, East China, South West China, and North China regions; it also covers the Dental Care market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Colgate-Palmolive Co., Hawley & Hazel (BVI) Co. Ltd., Procter & Gamble Co., and Unilever Group.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Amway (China) Co. Ltd., Beijing LG Household Chemical Co. Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Guangxi Aoqili Co. Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Ltd., Masson Group Co. Ltd., Sunstar Suisse S.A., and Yunnan Baiyao Group Co. Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses the key vendors?



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TABLE OF CONTENT



1. Executive Summary

2. Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Overview

2.2 Product Offerings

3. Market Research Methodology

3.1 Market Research Process

3.2 Research Design

3.3 Research Methodology

4. List of Abbreviations

5. Introduction

6. Market Landscape

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.3 Five Forces Analysis

7. Exports from China

8. Imports by China

9. Market Segmentation by Product

9.1 Dental Care Market in China by Product

9.2 Dental Care Market in China by Toothpastes

9.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

9.2.2 Dental Care Market in China by Toothpaste Segmentation

9.3 Dental Care Market in China by Toothbrushes

9.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

9.3.2 Dental Care Market in China by Toothbrush Segmentation

9.4 Dental Care Market by Other Dental Care Products

9.4.1 Market Size and Forecast



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