Dental Care Market Is Ready to Grow Globally with Phenomenal Trend Diversity Between 2021 to 2026

Dental care refers to the maintenance of healthy teeth through the practice of keeping teeth clean and prevent them from dental disorders. The dental care products are used for diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of dental diseases or issues. Dental issues may include toothache, gingivitis, tooth decay, dental plaque, periodontitis, and pyorrhea. Dental services will primarily include dental implants, cosmetic dentistry, root canal (endodontic), oral surgery, laser dentistry, smile makeover, and dentures. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), five billion people are suffering from tooth decay and more than 40% of elderly people are suffering from total tooth loss across the world. The dental care product is expected to increase significantly in the forecasted period with the rising concern of teeth among the customer and the growing incidence of dental disease.



In January 2018, Global leader in Oral care Colgate advanced its electronic toothbrush with Artificial Intelligence. The company launched the new Colgate Smart Electronic Toothbrush E1 with Artificial Intelligence in the US on Apple.com and selected Apple Stores. The new AI brush features real-time sensors and artificial intelligence algorithms to detect brushing effectiveness in 16 zones of the mouth.



The Procter & Gamble Company (United States),Unilever plc (United Kingdom),Colgate-Palmolive Company (United States),Johnson & Johnson (United States),3M Company (United States),GlaxoSmithKline plc (United Kingdom),Young Innovation, Inc. (United States),GC Corporation (Japan),Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands) ,Ultradent Products, Inc. (United States),Sunstar (Japan),Dr. Fresh, LLC (United States),Lion Corporation (Japan),Henkel KGaA (Germany),Jordan as (Denmark),Panasonic Corporation (Japan)



Type (Toothpastes {Pastes, Gels, Polishes and Powders}, Dental Accessories/Ancillaries {Cosmetic Whitening Products, Breath Fresheners, Dental Flosses and Dental Water Jets}, Mouthwashes/Rinses {Non-medicated Mouthwashes and Medicated Mouthwashes}, Toothbrushes {Manual Toothbrushes, Electric Toothbrushes, Battery-Powered Toothbrushes and Toothbrush Heads}, Denture Products {Cleansers, Fixatives and Other Denture Products}, Other Professional Dental Care Products), Application (Dental Clinic, Hospital, Other), Distribution Channel (Online Distribution, Retail Pharmacies, Consumer Stores, Dental Dispensaries)



The Dental Care Market report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, geography segment, end use/application segment and competitor segment and manufacturing technology. Then, the report explores the international major industry players in detail.



Market Trends:

High Focus on Product Development and Launches

Rise in Online Purchase of Oral Care Products



Market Drivers:

Rising Incidence of Dental Caries and Other Periodontal Diseases

Increasing Disposable Income in Developing Countries



Opportunities:

Rise in Awareness About the Dental Care



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Dental Care Market:



Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Dental Care market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Dental Care Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Dental Care

Chapter 4: Presenting the Dental Care Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Dental Care market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Research Methodology:



- The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the global Dental Care market.

- In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players who offer Dental Care various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies.

- Thereafter, a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players specifically having product line i.e. Dental Care.

- In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generation as per latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

- Finally, the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment. This helps us to gather the data for the players' revenue, profit, products, growth etc.

- Almost 80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, Annual reports, press releases etc.



