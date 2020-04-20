Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2020 -- Advance Market Analytics recently introduced Global Dental Care Market study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2025. Global Dental Care effective study on varied sections of Industry like opportunities, size, growth, technology, demand and trend of high leading players. It also provides market key statistics on the status of manufacturers, a valuable source of guidance, direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.



Major Key Players in This Report Include:

The Procter & Gamble Company (United States), Unilever plc (United Kingdom), Colgate-Palmolive Company (United States), Johnson & Johnson (United States), 3M Company (United States), GlaxoSmithKline plc (United Kingdom), Young Innovation, Inc. (United States), GC Corporation (Japan), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands) , Ultradent Products, Inc. (United States), Sunstar (Japan), Dr. Fresh, LLC (United States), Lion Corporation (Japan), Henkel KGaA (Germany), Jordan as (Denmark), Panasonic Corporation (Japan)



Our new sample is updated which correspond in new report showing impact of COVID-19 on Industry. The global pandemic of Covid19 calls for redefining of business strategies. This report includes the impact analysis necessary for the same. Taking into account rapidly changing economic conditions, Analyst of AMA has estimated best and worst-case scenarios for global growth till 2025.



The competition is expected to become even more intense in the coming years with the entry of several new players in the market. To help clients improve their revenue shares in the market, this research study provides an in-depth analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offers information on the products offered by various leading companies. Additionally, this Dental Care market analysis report suggests strategies Vendors can follow and recommends key areas they should focus on, in order to take maximum benefits of growth opportunities.



Brief Overview on Dental Care:

Dental care refers to the maintenance of healthy teeth through the practice of keeping teeth clean and prevent them from dental disorders. The dental care products are used for diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of dental diseases or issues. Dental issues may include toothache, gingivitis, tooth decay, dental plaque, periodontitis, and pyorrhea. Dental services will primarily include dental implants, cosmetic dentistry, root canal (endodontic), oral surgery, laser dentistry, smile makeover, and dentures. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), five billion people are suffering from tooth decay and more than 40% of elderly people are suffering from total tooth loss across the world. The dental care product is expected to increase significantly in the forecasted period with the rising concern of teeth among the customer and the growing incidence of dental disease.



Market Drivers:

- Rising Incidence of Dental Caries and Other Periodontal Diseases

- Increasing Disposable Income in Developing Countries



Market Trends:

- High Focus on Product Development and Launches

- Rise in Online Purchase of Oral Care Products



Market Restraints:

- Stringent Government Rules and Regulations



Competitive Landscape:

Mergers & Acquisitions, Agreements & Collaborations, New Product Developments & Launches, Business overview & Product Specification for each player listed in the study.



The Global Dental Care Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Toothpastes {Pastes, Gels, Polishes and Powders}, Dental Accessories/Ancillaries {Cosmetic Whitening Products, Breath Fresheners, Dental Flosses and Dental Water Jets}, Mouthwashes/Rinses {Non-medicated Mouthwashes and Medicated Mouthwashes}, Toothbrushes {Manual Toothbrushes, Electric Toothbrushes, Battery-Powered Toothbrushes and Toothbrush Heads}, Denture Products {Cleansers, Fixatives and Other Denture Products}, Other Professional Dental Care Products), Application (Dental Clinic, Hospital, Other), Distribution Channel (Online Distribution, Retail Pharmacies, Consumer Stores, Dental Dispensaries)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Global Dental Care Market are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025



