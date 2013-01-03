Good Dental Care of Roswell, GA Announces Ownership Change

Roswell, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2013 -- Good Dental Care, a cosmetic and dental hygiene clinic in the northern suburbs of Atlanta, is proud to announce that there is a new owner: Dr. Shalini Nair. Dr. Nair, D.M.D., takes over the practice from Dr. Narisa Goode.



“We have enjoyed working with Dr. Narisa Goode, and we are excited to offer the same top-notch care with Dr. Nair,” says Tiffany Johnson, the lead assistant at Good Dental Care. “Shalini is a wonderful person, great to work with and, most important, is a very caring, knowledgeable and thorough dentist.”



Good Dental Care provides general and family dental hygiene in the Roswell, Georgia area. They are welcoming all patients of all ages, and the company wants to remind everyone that same wonderful staff is still at practice. They are located at 910 Woodstock Road, Suite 110 – next to Home Depot and down the street from Leita Thompson Memorial Park.



Appointments can be made by calling the office at 770.518.7475.



More information about Good Dental Care is available at http://www.gooddentalcare.com.



About Dr. Shalini Nair

Dr. Nair was born in Texas and raised in Montgomery, Alabama. She received her D.M.D. from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey, and was one of two dental residents accepted into the highly competitive general dental residency program at JFK Medical Center. Dr. Nair is a member of good stature with the American Dental Association and the Georgia Dental Association. In addition to her love for dentistry, Dr. Nair enjoys spending time with her husband, yoga, trying out new recipes from the Food Network, anything involved with food, attending local festivals, and being involved with family and friends.