Dental Cements Market Is Booming Worldwide : Danaher, Dentsply Sirona, Medental International

Key Players in This Report Include:

3M (United States), Danaher (United States), Dentsply Sirona (United States), Ivoclar Vivadent AG (United States), SHOFU Dental GmbH (Germany), BISCO, Inc. (United States), SDI Limited(Australia), DMG Chemisch-Pharmazeutische GmbH (Germany), Medental International, Inc. (United States), FGM Produtos OdontolÃ³gicos (Brazil), Kerr Corporation (United States),



Definition:

Dental diseases are the most prevalent chronic diseases worldwide, and a costly burden to health care services. Dental diseases are the most prevalent chronic diseases worldwide, and a costly burden to health care services. It is estimated that 5 billion people worldwide suffer from dental caries. Dental cement used to attach an indirect restoration to a prepared tooth is called a luting agent. It is a material used to fix intraorally and that is usually used to join a tooth and a prosthesis of the carious tooth. It is a non-metallic material, used for luting, filling permanent temporary restorative purposes made by mixing components into a plastic mass that sets or as an adherent sealer in attaching various dental restoration in or on the tooth. A Study in 2017 estimated that oral diseases affect close to 3.5 billion people worldwide, with caries of permanent teeth being the most common condition. Globally, it is estimated that 2.3 billion people suffer from caries of permanent teeth. Increasing advances in dental materials technology, significant growth in esthetic dentistry, and the rising burden of oral disorders are the key factors supporting the growth of the dental cement market within the forecast period.



Market Trend:

- High demand for resin cement has become more prevalent



Market Drivers:

- The Marketing of food and beverages high in sugar, as well as tobacco and alcohol, has led to growing consumption of products that contribute to oral health conditions and other non-communicable diseases

- Accessibility of trained dentists across the world

- Increasing in the prevalence of dental disorders



Market Opportunities:

- With increasing urbanization and changes in living conditions, the prevalence of oral diseases continues to increase.



The Global Dental Cements Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Permanent Dental Cement, Temporary Dental Cement), Application (Luting, Restoration, Pulp Therapy, Abundant, Liners & Bases, Root canal sealers), Based on Ingredients (Water-Based Cement, Resin-based Cement, Oil-based cement), Material (Zinc Phosphate, Phenolate, Polycarb oxylate, Resin, Others), Form (Powder, Liquid), End User (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Dental Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Dental Academic and Research Institutes)



Global Dental Cements market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to help the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



