Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/31/2020 -- Dental Chair Market is expected to exceed USD 2.3 billion by 2026.



Some major findings of the dental chairs market report include:



- Increasing prevalence of dental disorders across the globe will positively impact the dental chairs market

- Technological advancement in dental chairs along with an increasing need for ergonomic chairs will spur product demand

- Major players operating in the dental chairs market include A-dec Inc., Takara Belmont, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Planmeca Oy, Vic Dental, and KaVo Kerr

- Competitors focus on design innovations to modify the stents as per patient's condition to capitalize on market opportunities and gain competitive edge over others



Increasing technological advancements associated with dental chairs such as ergonomic designs, advanced workflow solutions, and advanced imaging systems are increasing the product demand. In addition, infrastructural improvements in dental setups coupled with rising demand for comfortable chairs are expected to drive industry growth. Hence, increasing technological advancements will foster the global dental chair industry across the forecast timeframe.



Rising prevalence of dental disorders such as cavities, periodontal disorders and malocclusions will increase the demand for dental procedures, positively impacting the global dental chair market. Dental caries and periodontal disease are the most common dental disorders caused by an unhealthy diet and incorrect brushing habits. Furthermore, as geriatric population rises across the globe, they show an increased incidence of dental disorders leading to a growing number of dental patients. With increasing dental patient population, the demand for dentists is projected to increase, thereby positively impacting industry growth.



Product segment is classified into ceiling mounted, mobile independent and dental chair mounted units. The mobile independent chair segment held a market value of USD 144 million in 2019 and is expected to show substantial growth over the forecast period. Mobile independent chairs features portable designs with wheels and folding mechanisms. These chairs are typically used in mobile dental clinics to serve patients in remote parts. Rising number of underserved patients in remote parts of the world will boost product demand for mobile independent chairs. Furthermore, geriatric patients cite commute as a barrier when it comes to seeking dental treatment. Mobile independent chairs can eliminate the commute barrier to serve these patients. Hence, these factors will boost demand for the product.



By technology, dental chairs are segmented into powered and non-powered. Powered dental chairs held a 70% market share in 2019 and will show lucrative growth over the forecast period. Powered chairs use electric power, and motors for operation and lift technology. The electric motors enable precise control of the chair recline and height, are easy to use, and comfortable. Thus, various advantages associated with powered dental chair will boost segmental growth in the future.



Dental chairs by operation are segmented into electromechanical, hydraulic, electric, manual, pneumatic, electropneumatic and mechanical. The pneumatic dental chair segment had a market value of USD 191 million in 2019 and will show significant growth in the future. These dental chairs use air to control the operation of dental chair. Advantages of these chairs include reduced risk of wear and tear due to the absence of moving parts along with reduced risk of fire due to elimination of hydraulic fluids and motors. These factors will contribute to segment growth, boosting the dental chair market.



By configuration, dental chairs are classified into portable and non-portable dental chairs. Non-portable chairs are further segmented into general, pediatric, and exodontic dental chairs. The non-portable dental chair segment held a significant market share in 2019 and is poised to show a 4.5% CAGR over the forecast timeframe. Non-portable chairs are used in dentist's offices and are a cornerstone to any dental office. Increasing number of dental patients is turning a significant number of people to dental practice as a means of lucrative livelihood, driving the number of dentists. A growing number of dentists would thus increase the demand for non-portable dental chairs, propelling the market growth.



Dental chair market by application is segmented into examination, surgery, and orthodontic dental chairs. The surgery dental chair segment held a market share of 16.5% in 2019 and is forecasted to show substantial growth over the forecast years. Surgery dental chairs differ from the examination and orthodontic chairs by offering optimized workflows, and advanced imaging technology. An increasing number of patients opting for dental surgery and a growing influence of dental aesthetics in Europe will increase the number of dental surgeries across the globe. These factors will boost product demand and foster the global dental chair market.



The dental chair market by specialty is segmented into general practice, oral and maxillofacial surgery, orthodontics and dentofacial orthopedics, pediatric dentistry, and dental pathology segments. The orthodontics and dentofacial orthopedics segment is predicted to show a 4.8% CAGR across the forecast period. A rising number of malocclusions across the globe, coupled with a large percentage of populations with untreated teeth alignment issues will increase orthodontic patients. Furthermore, rising awareness of dental aesthetics will increase the need for orthodontic procedures. These factors will fuel product demand and bolster the industry expansion.



Dental chairs are used in dental clinics, hospitals, and ambulatory centers. The ambulatory centers segment accounted for around USD 315 million in 2019 and will show lucrative growth during the forecast period. Dental ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) are on a growth trajectory. Reduced cost of ambulatory surgery and greater convenience for patients, increase a preference for ASCs among the patients. Dental chairs are paramount to any dental practice. Hence, a rising number of dental ASCs will increase the product demand, fostering market growth.



India dental chair market will expand at 12.3% CAGR over the analysis timeframe. High growth can be attributed to an increasing number of dental patients in the region, coupled with an increasing awareness of dental health. Furthermore, rise in disposable income in the region would mean an increase in number of patients opting for treatment. Low cost of treatment in the region makes the country a hotspot for medical tourists, further increasing the number of dental patients. The above mentioned factors coupled with growing demand from dentists will boost the regional market growth.



A few notable companies operating in dental chairs market include A-dec Inc., Dentsply Sirona, Takara Belmont, Vic Dental, KaVo Kerr, J. Morita Corp., and Alliage S/A. These companies are adopting various strategies such as innovative product launches, geographical expansion, and partnerships to expand their customer base and market share. For instance, in October 2019, Planmeca Oy launched a new dental unit, the Compact i3 dental unit. Such initiatives will assist the company in increasing their customer base.